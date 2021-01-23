MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Charles Bassey scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Western Kentucky defeated Middle Tennessee 82-67 on Saturday.
Taveion Hollingsworth and Carson Williams added 15 points each for the Hilltoppers. Williams also had eight rebounds. Luke Frampton had 14 points for Western Kentucky (12-4, 5-2 Conference USA) and Jordan Rawls scored 10.
Western Kentucky shot 51% from the floor (24 of 47) including 10 of 20 from distance. The Hilltoppers shot 61% in the second half, when they broke the game open.
Dontrell Shuler had 18 points for the Blue Raiders (3-8, 1-4). Eli Lawrence added 14 points and six rebounds. Jordan Davis had 12 points.
WKU announced shortly before the game that coach Rick Stansbury was experiencing a fever and would not coach the weekend series at Middle Tennessee. Phil Cunningham took over for Stansbury.
The teams meet again Sunday.
Murray State 72, Tennessee Tech 63
MURRAY — Tevin Brown matched his season high with 22 points as Murray State topped Tennessee Tech 72-63 on Saturday night.
KJ Williams had 15 points and nine rebounds for Murray State (6-7, 3-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Dionte Bostick added nine assists.
Shandon Goldman had 17 points for the Golden Eagles (2-15, 2-8). Jr. Clay added 15 points and nine rebounds. Keishawn Davidson had 12 points.
Damaria Franklin, whose 12 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Golden Eagles, was held to two points. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 5).
Northern Kentucky 79, Robert Morris 74
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Trevon Faulkner had 18 points, including six in the final minute of overtime, to lead five Northern Kentucky players in double figures as the Norse narrowly defeated Robert Morris 79-74 on Saturday.
Bryson Langdon, who scored 13 points, hit a jumper with four seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 66. The Colonials didn’t get up a final shot.
Marques Warrick added 17 points for the Norse (7-8, 5-5 Horizon League). Adrian Nelson scored 13 and Adham Eleeda had 12.
Faulkner hit all 10 of his free throw attempts. Nelson also had nine rebounds.
AJ Bramah had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Colonials (3-7, 2-5), who have now lost four consecutive games. Charles Bain added 12 points.
Morehead State 76, UT Martin 44
MOREHEAD — Johni Broome recorded 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks as Morehead State won its seventh straight game, routing UT Martin 76-44 on Saturday.
Devon Cooper added 13 points and six rebounds for the Eagles, who held the Skyhawks to 29.8% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Morehead State opponent..
James Baker, Jr. had 12 points for Morehead State (11-6, 8-2 Ohio Valley Conference). KJ Hunt, Jr. added seven rebounds and six assists.
UT Martin totaled 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Cameron Holden had 16 points for the Skyhawks (3-9, 1-7), who have now lost nine games in a row.
