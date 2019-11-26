ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands -- Charles Bassey had 24 points and 12 rebounds as Western Kentucky held on to beat Fordham 69-64 in the Paradise Jam on Monday.
Camron Justice added 23 points for the Hilltoppers (6-1), making six of their eight 3-pointers. Bassey made all 10 of his free throws. Jordan Rawls, who was named the Conference USA freshman of the week, had four points and four assists in 26 minutes off the bench.
"Sometimes you just have to find ways to hang on," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "It's never easy in a three-game tournament, that last game. And give Fordham some credit. They played well and had a young man come off the bench and score 14 for them. It's very obvious in the second half that the one thing that we weren't as good as we need to be, we had too many self-inflicted turnovers."
Antwon Portley had 17 points for the Rams (4-2). Ty Perry added 14 points, and Chuba Ohams had 13 points. Fordham made 10 of 13 shots after the break to cut its deficit in half.
Western Kentucky will play No. 2 Louisville in Nashville on Friday.
W. KENTUCKY 69, FORDHAM 64
FORDHAM (4-2)
Eyisi 1-1 1-2 3, Ohams 6-12 1-2 13, Portley 8-15 0-0 17, Gazi 4-8 1-2 10, Cobb 3-10 0-1 7, Soriano 0-3 0-0 0, Raut 0-1 0-0 0, Perry 5-7 0-0 14, Colon 0-1 0-0 0, Rose 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 3-7 64.
W. KENTUCKY (6-1)
C.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Bassey 7-15 10-10 24, Justice 7-12 3-4 23, Hollingsworth 1-4 1-2 3, Savage 3-8 1-2 9, Horton 1-1 0-0 2, Anderson 1-4 2-2 4, Rawls 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 22-51 17-20 69.
Halftime_W. Kentucky 37-22. 3-Point Goals_Fordham 7-22 (Perry 4-6, Portley 1-4, Cobb 1-4, Gazi 1-5, Raut 0-1, Colon 0-1, Rose 0-1), W. Kentucky 8-21 (Justice 6-8, Savage 2-7, Anderson 0-1, Rawls 0-2, Bassey 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Fordham 21 (Ohams 8), W. Kentucky 33 (Bassey 12). Assists_Fordham 12 (Portley 7), W. Kentucky 11 (Hollingsworth, Rawls 4). Total Fouls_Fordham 17, W. Kentucky 11. Technicals_Fordham coach Jeff Neubauer. A_924 (3,000).
