Big 9th inning spurs Cards to Game 1 win

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna (23) celebrates his two RBI single against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning during Game 1 of a best-of-five National League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

 John Bazemore

trshj

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.