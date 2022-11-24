DOHA, Qatar (AP) — With a squad full of domestic league players and a French coach, Saudi Arabia's shocking upset of Lionel Messi and Argentina suddenly put the team in the international spotlight.

A skyscraper in downtown Doha was lit up with the image of Saudi Arabia's flag Tuesday night as fans throughout the Middle East celebrated the unexpected victory. In London, the Saudi-owned newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat read: “The Green Magicians Defy Expectations.”

