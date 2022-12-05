Bucanneers Browns Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass Nov. 27 during the second half of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland.

 Ron Schwane | AP photo

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady only knows one way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can pull out of a season-long funk on offense and realize their potential.

“Hope is not a strategy, so you’ve got to go out there and you’ve got to earn it,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said. “You’ve got to do it.”

