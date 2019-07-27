MILWAUKEE — Ben Gamel hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat Chicago 3-2 Friday night and knock the Cubs out of first place.
Gio González didn’t allow a hit to the Cubs until the sixth, when Alberto Almora Jr. reached on an infield single and David Bote followed with his 10th home run.
Christian Yelich started Milwaukee’s comeback in the seventh when he greeted Brandon Kintzler (2-1) with an RBI single.
Chicago, which had held at least a share of the NL Central lead since after play on July 4, dropped one game behind St. Louis. Milwaukee closed within a game of the Cubs.
Cardinals 5, Astros 3
ST. LOUIS — Paul Goldschmidt extended his homer streak to a career-high five games with a three-run drive in the eighth inning, as surging St. Louis took over first place in the NL Central.
Marlins 3, Diamondbacks 2
MIAMI — Harold Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning that gave the Miami Marlins a 3-2 comeback victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday night.
Braves 9, Phillies 2
PHILADELPHIA — Ronald Acuña Jr. had two hits and three RBIs, Brian McCann hit a solo homer and Atlanta beat Philadelphia.
Rockies 12, Reds 2
CINCINNATI — Daniel Murphy hit a three-run homer and a three-run double for a career-high six RBIs, leading Colorado over Cincinnati.
Mets 6, Pirates 3
NEW YORK — Trade candidate Zack Wheeler showed off a live arm in his return from the injured list, Jeff McNeil hit the first of four Mets homers and New York beat Pittsburgh.
Red Sox 10, Yankees 5
BOSTON — Mookie Betts hit three home runs against James Paxton during the first four innings of a rout over New York, whose starting pitchers have stumbled this week in historic fashion.
Indians 8, Royals 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jose Ramirez homered for the second consecutive game, a three-run shot that sent rookie Zach Plesac and Cleveland past Kansas City.
Twins 6, White Sox 2
CHICAGO — Nelson Cruz homered for the seventh time in his last five games, and the slugging Twins became the fastest team to reach 200 homers in major league history during a win over Chicago.
Rays 3, Blue Jays 1
TORONTO — Ryan Yarbrough won his fourth straight decision, Travis d’Arnaud hit a two-run single and Tampa Bay beat Toronto.
Cubs acquire Holland from Giants for lefty bullpen option
MILWAUKEE — Derek Holland was acquired by the Cubs on Friday from the San Francisco Giants for a player to be named, giving the Cubs a new left-handed option out of the bullpen.
As part of the trade, San Francisco agreed to send Chicago $1,846,505 to cover all but $425,000 of the $2,271,505 remaining in Holland’s $6.5 million salary this year. San Francisco also agreed to a conditional $500,000 payment if the Cubs decline Holland’s $6.5 million option for 2020 and pay him a $500,000 buyout.
The 32-year-old is 2-4 with a 5.90 ERA in seven starts and 24 relief appearances this year. He started the season in the rotation and was 1-4 with a 23.63 ERA when he was moved to the bullpen in mid-May. He has a 5.03 ERA as a reliever this season but has held left-handers to a .182 batting average with one extra-base hit in 89 plate appearances this year.
Holland had a 0.68 ERA over 10 appearances from late June before allowing four runs against the New York Mets on July 20. He was designated for assignment the next day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.