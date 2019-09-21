MILWAUKEE -- Chase Anderson pitched six scoreless innings, Trent Grisham hit a bases-loaded triple and the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-1 Friday night to strengthen their grip on an NL wild card.
Milwaukee is 8-2 since NL MVP Christian Yelich broke his right kneecap on a foul ball and pulled two games ahead of the Cubs for the second wild card after Chicago fell to St. Louis 2-1 earlier in the day. The Brewers trail Washington by a game for the top wild card and are three back of the NL Central-leading Cardinals.
The Pirates fell to 65-89 with their seventh straight loss. The Brewers' final three regular season opponents -- Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Colorado -- began Friday a combined 203-256.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.