MURRAY — Tevin Brown had 24 points as Murray State rolled past NAIA Cumberland University 81-46 on Saturday night.
Brown hit 9 of 12 shots, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range. He added eight rebounds.
Demond Robinson had 16 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Murray State (7-5), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Anthony Smith added 15 points and seven rebounds. DaQuan Smith had seven assists for the hosts.
Aaron Ridley had 14 points for the Phoenix.
Murray State plays UT Martin at home on Thursday.
N. Kentucky 74, Milwaukee 64
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS — Tyler Sharpe scored 31 points with six 3-pointers and Northern Kentucky won its Horizon League opener with a 74-64 win over Milwaukee on Saturday.
Sharpe finished two points shy of his career high.
Trevon Faulkner scored 16 and Adrian Nelson tied a career-high with 12 rebounds for the Norse (9-4). Northern Kentucky built a 7-0 lead before the Panthers (5-8, 0-1) used a 14-7 run to tie the score at 14-all when DeAndre Abram made a 3-pointer with 8:28 before halftime.
NKU outscored the Panthers 17-10 for the remainder of the half. Abram’s layup with 4:40 remaining narrowed Milwaukee’s deficit to 57-53 but the Panthers never got closer.
Tejon Lucas led Milwaukee with 24 points and Wil Sessoms scored 11 off the bench. Milwaukee shot 2 of 17 (11.8%) from 3-point range.
EAST CAROLINA 82,
EASTERN KENTUCKY 74
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Jayden Gardner scored 25 points with 14 rebounds and Tyrie Jackson scored 16 on four 3-pointers and East Carolina beat Eastern Kentucky 82-74 on Saturday.
Tremont Robinson-White scored 16 and Bitumba Baruti grabbed 10 rebounds.
Eastern Kentucky started with a 15-5 lead when Ty Taylor scored nine. The Colonels led 39-32 at halftime before East Carolina (6-7) erupted to start the second half with a 21-8 run and led 53-47 with 12:51 left. Robinson-White made 1-of-2 shots from the foul line for a 48-47 advantage; the first lead for the Pirates since 2-1.
Gardner put in a layup off his own miss and the Pirates extended it to 60-51. The Colonels used a 12-5 spurt and closed to 65-63 on a 3 from Taylor but couldn’t get closer. The Pirates reeled off nine straight to take control.
Jomaru Brown scored 25 for EKU, Tre King 18 with 12 boards, Taylor 12 and Michael Moreno 11.
Eastern Kentucky (3-10) begins Ohio Valley Conference play on Thursday when it hosts Tennessee Tech.
East Carolina starts American Athletic Conference action at Wichita State on New Year’s Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.