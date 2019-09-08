Burrow's TD passes lead No. 6 LSU over No. 9 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- Joe Burrow passed for 471 yards and four touchdowns, including a 61-yarder to Justin Jefferson with 2:27 left, and No. 6 LSU pulled out a wild 45-38 victory over No. 9 Texas on Saturday night.
The biggest nonconference game in Austin since No. 1 Ohio State came to town in 2006 was one the most anticipated matchups of the season and delivered on its promise. Texas stormed back from a 20-7 halftime deficit and the teams traded seven touchdowns in the second half.
Burrow and Texas' Sam Ehlinger picked apart the defenses at will. LSU (2-0) didn't put it away until Texas came up inches short from covering an onside kick after its final touchdown with 22 seconds left.
No. 1 Clemson 24, No. 12 Texas A&M 10
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Trevor Lawrence threw for one touchdown and ran for another and No. 1 Clemson won its record-tying 17th straight game with a dominating 24-10 victory over No. 12 Texas A&M on Saturday.
The Aggies (1-1) talked of an upset all week and figured to be the sternest test left for the defending national champions. Instead, the Tigers (2-0) methodically made plays, stretched out drives and pressured A&M junior quarterback Kellen Mond into an awful showing.
The decisive win tied Clemson's best-ever run of success that spanned the 2014 and 2015 seasons. It also left a major question in college football: Who can stop these guys?
The Tigers will be double-digit favorites the rest of the regular season in their try for a fifth straight Atlantic Coast Conference title and College Football Playoff berth.
No. 2 Alabama 62, New Mexico State 10
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Tua Tagovailoa passed for three touchdowns and ran 25 yards for a fourth, all in the first half of No. 2 Alabama's 62-10 victory over New Mexico State Saturday.
The Crimson Tide (2-0) was off to the races starting with the game's first play, when Henry Ruggs III collected a lateral and sprinted 75 yards for a touchdown. It didn't get any better for the Aggies (0-2) after that in sweltering conditions that contributed to thousands of empty seats at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy tied the school record with three touchdown catches, covering 21, 23 and 19 yards.
No. 3 Georgia 63, Murray State 17
ATHENS, Ga. -- D'Andre Swift ran for two touchdowns, Jake Fromm threw for 166 yards and a score, and No. 3 Georgia broke loose in the second quarter on the way to a blowout of FCS school Murray State.
With temperatures climbing into the mid-90s, Georgia (2-0) got off to a sluggish start and went to the second quarter tied at 7 after giving up a long touchdown pass to the Racers (1-1).
But the Bulldogs finally erupted for a 35-point barrage in the second period.
NO. 4 OKLAHOMA 70, SOUTH DAKOTA 14
NORMAN, Okla. -- Jalen Hurts passed for 259 yards and three touchdowns in just over two quarters and Oklahoma rolled past South Dakota.
CeeDee Lamb had six catches for 144 yards and a touchdown, and Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 104 yards and a score for the Sooners (2-0). They who gained 733 yards against the FCS Coyotes (0-2).
No. 5 Ohio State 42, Cincinnati 0
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Justin Fields passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores, and No. 5 Ohio State cruised to a 42-0 rout of Cincinnati.
J.K. Dobbins rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns -- all in the first half -- as the Buckeyes (2-0) dismantled Cincinnati in Luke Fickell's return to Ohio Stadium. The third-year Bearcats coach played at Ohio State then spent years on the other sideline as an assistant, and interim coach in 2011.
No. 7 Michigan 24, Army 21 2OT
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Jake Moody made a 43-yard field goal and No. 7 Michigan forced and recovered a fumble to hold on for a 24-21 double-overtime win over Army.
The Wolverines (2-0) didn't lead until the second extra period and would have lost at the end of regulation to the Black Knights (1-1) if Cole Talley made a 50-yard kick that sailed just to the right.
It marked the second straight year the U.S. Military Academy nearly beat a top 10 team for the first time in more than a half-century. The Black Knights pushed No. 5 Oklahoma into overtime on the road last year before losing 28-21.
No. 10 Auburn 24, Tulane 6
AUBURN, Ala. -- Bo Nix threw for 207 yards and a touchdown, No. 10 Auburn ran for 172 yards after amassing just 20 in the first half and the Tigers' defense dominated to beat Tulane.
With a broken game clock already making for a slow and low-energy start to the game, the teams combined for 86 yards of offense across the first nine drives, with Tulane kicking a field goal on its opening series and Auburn (2-0) losing a fumble on its second.
No. 11 Florida 45, UT Martin 0
GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- No. 11 Florida might have lost its top two players in a victory over lower-division Tennessee-Martin.
Elusive receiver Kadarius Toney and speedy cornerback CJ Henderson left the game in the first half and did not return -- a potentially significant setback considering the Gators (2-0) open Southeastern Conference play next week at Kentucky.
Toney took a hit on his left arm late in the first quarter, walked off the field in pain and eventually headed to the locker room for further evaluation. Henderson injured his left ankle while covering a receiver in the second quarter, limped into the locker room and later returned to the sideline wearing a walking boot and using crutches.
Florida barely missed either of them against the Skyhawks (1-1), who fell to 0-10 against SEC teams and failed to cover the 441/2-point spread.
No. 16 Oregon 77, Nevada 6
EUGENE, Ore. -- Justin Herbert threw for 310 yards and five touchdowns before heading to the sideline in the third quarter, and No. 16 Oregon rebounded from its season-opening loss to Auburn.
The Ducks (1-1) have won 15 straight home openers and 24 straight over nonconference foes at Autzen Stadium. Oregon tied a school record with seven touchdown passes -- caught by seven receivers. The Ducks also tied their record for points at Autzen.
The Wolf Pack were coming off a 34-31 victory over Purdue last week, just the team's second ever win over a Big Ten program.
No. 17 Wisconsin 61, Central Michigan 0
MADISON, Wis. -- Jonathan Taylor rushed for three touchdowns and caught another, Quintez Cephus scored his first two touchdowns of the season and No. 17 Wisconsin cruised past Central Michigan 61-0 in its home opener Saturday.
While Wisconsin (2-0) had 599 yards of total offense, Central Michigan (1-1) managed just 58 yards and three first downs. Chippewas quarterback Quinten Dormady completed 5 of 12 passes for 36 yards and was picked off by Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn.
No. 18 UCF 48, FAU 14
BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Dillon Gabriel went 7 for 19 in his first start but threw touchdown throws of 57 and 74 yards, and No. 18 UCF extended its regular-season winning streak to 24 games.
The Knights (2-0) totaled 574 yards and reached the 30-point mark for the 28th game in a row, the longest such streak since at least 1936.
Florida Atlantic (0-2) disappointed a home crowd of 30,811, largest in the program's history.
No. 20 Iowa 30, Rutgers 0
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Nate Stanley threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns and No. 20 Iowa rolled past Rutgers 30-0 on Saturday in its Big Ten opener.
New Jersey native Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught two TD passes for the Hawkeyes (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten), who've allowed just 14 points in two games ahead of next week's rivalry showdown at No. 25 Iowa State.
Iowa's defense smothered Rutgers (1-1, 0-1), which scored 48 points in its opener over UMass. The Scarlet Knights gained just 125 yards, punted 10 times and turned it over three times.
No. 19 Michigan State 51, Western Michigan 17
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Darrell Stewart had 10 catches for 185 yards, and No. 19 Michigan State's maligned offense scored touchdowns on its first three drives on the way to a 51-17 win over Western Michigan on Saturday night that gave coach Mark Dantonio a share of the school record for victories.
Dantonio won his 109th game for the Spartans, matching Duffy Daugherty's mark. Michigan State (2-0) looked a lot sharper on offense than in its opener against Tulsa. Brian Lewerke threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns, and Elijah Collins had 192 yards on 17 carries.
Maryland 63, No. 21 Syracuse 20
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Josh Jackson threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns to anchor another prolific offensive performance by Maryland, which scored 42 first-half points against No. 21 Syracuse in a surprisingly lopsided 63-20 victory.
After beating Howard 79-0 in their first game under coach Michael Locksley, the Terrapins (2-0) came up with an impressive encore against a tough foe.
No. 22 Washington St. 59, Northern Colorado 17
PULLMAN, Wash. -- Anthony Gordon threw for 464 yards and four touchdowns and No. 22 Washington State pounded FCS Northern Colorado.
Max Borghi scored three touchdowns and Easop Winston Jr. caught two scoring passes for Washington State (2-0).
Jacob Knipp completed 8 of 15 passes for 128 yards for Northern Colorado (0-2) of the Big Sky Conference.
Colorado 34, No. 25 Nebraska 31, OT
BOULDER, Colo. -- James Stefanou's 34-yard field goal in overtime gave Colorado its first lead and the Buffaloes beat No. 25 Nebraska 34-31 when punter Isaac Armstrong's 49-yard try sailed wide right.
The Buffaloes rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit and improved to 2-0 under coach Mel Tucker while keeping Cornhuskers' second-year coach Scott Frost from winning his first road game.
