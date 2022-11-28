Bengals Titans Football

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is hit by the Tennessee Titans defense during the second half Sunday in Nashville, Tenn. Burrow was called for intentional grounding on the play.

 AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left and Cincinnati held off Tennessee 20-16 for its third straight victory and fifth in six games.

The defending AFC champion Bengals (7-4) won the rematch of their divisional playoff victory over Tennessee despite not having running back Joe Mixon (concussion protocol) and receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip).

