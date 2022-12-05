LOUISVILLE — Jordan Miller had 14 points, Norchad Omier scored 12 and Miami opened Atlantic Coast Conference play with an 80-53 victory over winless Louisville on Sunday.

Miller sank 6 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer for the Hurricanes (8-1), who picked up their fourth straight win. Omier hit 6 of 7 shots, adding two blocks. Isaiah Wong pitched in with 10 points and five rebounds. None of Miami's starters played more than 24 minutes.

