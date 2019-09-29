ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ bullpen stumbled, and the Cardinals still inched closer to the NL Central title.
Andrew Miller and Ryan Helsley were hit hard during an 8-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Friday night, but the Cardinals’ magic number for clinching the division dropped to two.
Miller (5-6), Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos allowed each of Chicago’s runs after Dakota Hudson struck out 10 in five scoreless innings.
The Cardinals (90-70) lost their third consecutive game after winning six in a row. But their magic number for securing their first division title since 2015 was sliced to two when second-place Milwaukee lost 11-7 at Colorado.
Ian Happ and Robel Garcia homered for Chicago (83-77), which had lost nine in a row. The Cubs were swept in a four-game series against the Cardinals last weekend.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon celebrated by playing a video during his postgame press conference of Bette Midler singing “Rochelle, Rochelle” from a “Seinfeld” episode in the ’90s.
Rockies 11, Brewers 7
DENVER — Ryan Braun exited early with calf trouble and Milwaukee’s push for the NL Central title took a hit on Friday night, their seven-game winning streak ending with a loss at Colorado.
METS 4, BRAVES 2
NEW YORK — The Polar Bear has his paws on a major league record.
Pete Alonso hit his 52nd homer to match Aaron Judge’s rookie mark in the New York Mets’ over Atlanta on Friday night. He has two games left to claim the record outright.
PHILLIES 5, MARLINS 4 15 INNINGS
PHILADELPHIA — Adam Haseley’s fielder’s choice scored Rhys Hoskins with the winning run in the 15th inning as Philadelphia Phillies outlasted Miami Marlins on Friday night.
PIRATES 6, REDS 5
PITTSBURGH — Kevin Newman hit a two-run homer with two out in the ninth inning to give Pittsburgh a victory over Cincinnati on Friday night.
D-BACKS 6, PADRES 3
PHOENIX — Jake Lamb hit a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the eighth inning and Arizona rallied past San Diego on Friday night.
It was Lamb’s fourth career pinch-hit homer, and this one was a no-doubter, launched deep into the seats in right-center field.
NATIONALS 8, INDIANS 2
WASHINGTON — The Cleveland Indians are sitting out the postseason for the first time since 2015, pushed to elimination from the AL wild-card race on Friday night with a loss to playoff-bound Washington.
Astros 4, Angels 0
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Alex Bregman hit his 41st homer, Michael Brantley added a three-run shot in the eighth inning and Houston clinched home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs with a victory over the Angels on Friday night.
Twins 6, Royals 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Minnesota became the record fourth team in the major leagues to win 100 games this season, beating Kansas City on Friday night behind two-run homers from Miguel Sanó and Ryan LaMarre in a game shortened to 6½ innings because of rain.
RAYS 6, BLUE JAYS 2
TORONTO — Tampa Bay returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, clinching an AL wild card berth with a win in Toronto on Friday night behind Tommy Pham’s two-run homer and Tyler Glasnow’s 41/3 hitless innings.
Yankees 14, Rangers 7
ARLINGTON, Texas — James Paxton was removed from his final start before the playoffs after one inning because of a tight muscle in his buttocks, overshadowing six home runs by the Yankees in a victory at Texas on Friday night.
Orioles 4, Red Sox 1
BOSTON — Renato Núñez belted his 30th home run on Friday night, a three-run shot that helped lead Baltimore to a win over Boston.
