CUBS 10, BREWERS 5
MILWAUKEE — Kyle Schwarber’s grand slam led Chicago in the opener of a crucial four-game series with Milwaukee.
Reds 4, Phillies 3,11 innings
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds beat Philadelphia to drop the Phillies 3½ games behind for the NL’s second wild card.
Marlins 10, Pirates 7
PITTSBURGH — Brian Moran became the first player to debut on the mound facing his brother.
BRAVES 4, NATIONALS 2
ATLANTA — Atlanta pushes a step closer to its second straight NL East title.
American LeagueAthletics 10, Angels 6
OAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland rallied to complete a three-game sweep.
White Sox 7, Indians 1
CLEVELAND — Reynaldo López pitched the Chicago White Sox past the Cleveland Indians.
Tigers 6, Royals 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detroit overcame a 3-run deficit against the Royals.
TWINS 2, RED SOX 1
BOSTON — Eddie Rosario threw out Rafael Devers for the final out, dropping the defending champions 6½ games back for the second AL wild card.
RAYS 6, BLUE JAYS 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All-Star Austin Meadows broke a 4-4 tie against Buddy Boshers (0-3).
RANGERS 3, ORIOLES 1
BALTIMORE — Rookie Kolby Allard (4-0) allowed one run in 61/3 innings and Nick Solak hit a go-ahead, two-run HR off John Means (10-10) in the seventh.
