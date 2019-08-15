KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cardinals rookie Dakota Hudson tossed six innings of five-hit ball, Royals counterpart Brad Keller allowed a no-hit bid to crumble in spectacular fashion, and St. Louis went on to beat Kansas City, 6-0, on Wednesday night for a two-game sweep.
Hudson (11-6) allowed runners to reach every inning but the third, but the 24-year-old right-hander kept getting timely double-plays, groundballs and fly outs. Hudson struck out five and walked two as the Cardinals won for the 13th time in his last 16 starts.
They also won their eighth straight against their cross-state rival at Kauffman Stadium.
Braves 6, Mets 4
ATLANTA — Ender Incarte drove in two and the Braves’ bullpen held off a late rally to beat visiting New York.
Phillies 11, Cubs 1
PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Realmuto hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper went deep twice and the Phillies beat Chicago in Charlie Manuel’s first game as hitting coach, ruining Cole Hamels’ return to Philadelphia.
Dodgers 9, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Clayton Kershaw struck out the first seven batters he faced and matched a season high with 10 strikeouts in seven shutout innings as Los Angeles routed Miami.
Nationals 17, Reds 7
WASHINGTON — Anthony Rendon, Kurt Suzuki and Adam Eaton hit homers in a 10-run fifth that included an RBI single from Stephen Strasburg, and Washington routed Cincinnati to complete a three-game series sweep.
Rockies 7, Diamondbacks 6
DENVER — Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to give Colorado the victory over Arizona.
Brewers 6, Twins 5
MILWAUKEE — Rookie Trent Grisham hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, and Milwaukee rallied to beat Minnesota.
Angels 7, Pirates 4
LOS ANGELES — Albert Pujols drove in three and Dillon Peters pitched six strong innings to lead the Angels past the visiting Pirates.
Tigers 3, Mariners 2
DETROIT — Victor Reyes hit a two-run single in the second inning and Detroit held on to beat Seattle.
Red Sox 5, Indians 1
CLEVELAND —Rafael Devers homered and singled, extending his robust hit streak to eight straight at-bats, and Xander Bogaerts went deep twice to lead Boston to victory over Cleveland.
White Sox 13, Astros 9
CHICAGO — James McCann hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the eighth inning and Chicago outlasted Houston to win the season series from the runaway AL West leaders.
Yankees 6, Orioles 5
NEW YORK — Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer and New York beat Baltimore for the 16th straight time this season.
Rangers 7, Blue Jays 3
TORONTO — Kolby Allard pitched 52/3 innings to win for the first time with Texas, Elvis Andrus had four hits and two RBIs and the Rangers beat Toronto to avoid a three-game sweep.
Padres 7, Rays 2
SAN DIEGO — Cal Quantrill contributed with his arm and bat as San Diego beat Tampa Bay for the first time in over nine years.
Athletics 9, Giants 5
SAN FRANCISCO — Matt Chapman homered twice, including a pivotal drive in the ninth inning that followed a late collapse by Oakland’s bullpen, and the Athletics held on to beat San Francisco.
Arrieta unlikely to pitch again this season for Phils
PHILADELPHIA — Phillies right-hander Jake Arrieta says he’s likely going to have season-ending surgery soon because of a bone spur in his pitching elbow.
Arrieta has been pitching through pain for several starts but his inability to go more than five innings led him to shut it down. He’s scheduled for an MRI on Thursday and will determine his course of action afterward.
Arrieta won the 2015 NL Cy Young Award with the Cubs. He has been mediocre since he joined the Phils on a three-year, $75 million contract in March 2018. The deal includes team options for $22.5 million in ’21 and ’22. Arrieta also can opt out after this season but it’s unlikely he’ll give up the $20 million he’s due next year.
He is 8-8 with a 4.64 ERA this season and was 10-11 with a 3.96 ERA in 2018.
