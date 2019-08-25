NEW YORK -- Newly signed Francisco Cervelli had three hits and three RBIs in his Atlanta debut, and the Braves beat the New York Mets 9-5 on Saturday night for their seventh straight victory.
Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, and Billy Hamilton dashed home with another run on the play thanks to a mental lapse by Mets left fielder J.D. Davis.
Freddie Freeman launched his career-high 35th home run in the ninth. Freeman, who began the day leading the majors in RBIs, increased his season total to 105.
Rookie slugger Pete Alonso matched a Mets record with his 41st home run.
Brewers 4, Diamondbacks 0
MILWAUKEE -- Eric Thames and Trent Grisham hit back-to-back homers, Keston Hiura knocked in two and Chase Anderson pitched five strong innings as Milwaukee beat Arizona.
With the win, Milwaukee pulled within two games of Chicago in the race for the second NL wild-card spot.
Cardinals 6, Rockies 0
ST. LOUIS -- Harrison Bader homered, Dakota Hudson allowed just two hits over six innings, and St. Louis beat Colorado.
Hudson (13-6) extended his consecutive scoreless innings streak to a career-high 182/3 as the Cardinals won their third straight and sixth in their last seven games.
Phillies 9, Marlins 3
MIAMI -- Corey Dickerson had four hits and five RBIs as Philadelphia beat Miami.
Zach Eflin pitched six solid innings for his first win since June 24. Eflin (8-11) allowed two runs, six hits and struck out two.
Pirates 14, Reds 0
PITTSBURGH -- Josh Bell topped 100 RBIs for the first time in the majors, hitting a three-run homer as Pittsburgh routed Cincinnati.
After Colin Moran gave Pittsburgh a 7-0 lead with a pinch-hit grand slam in the sixth inning, Bell lined a fastball from Kevin Gausman into the left-field bleachers in the seventh to reach 102 RBIs.
Astros 5, Angels 2
HOUSTON -- Alex Bregman hit his career-high 32nd homer and Wade Miley earned his seventh straight win as Houston defeated Los Angeles.
The AL-West leading Astros tied the New York Yankees for the best record in the AL at 84-47. The Angels lost their fourth in a row.
Dodgers 2, Yankees 1
LOS ANGELES -- Kenley Jansen escaped a bases-loaded jam in a bizarre ninth inning that saw both managers on the field trying to figure out what happened, and Los Angeles held off New York.
With many in the sellout crowd of 53,803 at Dodger Stadium on their feet, Jansen struck out Mike Tauchman and pinch-hitter Gary Sánchez to end a matchup between the teams with the best records in baseball.
Nationals 7, Cubs 2
CHICAGO -- Trea Turner reached base four times and scored twice, Yan Gomes and Howie Kendrick each drove in two runs and surging Washington beat Chicago.
Washington has won four straight and six of seven to extend its lead over Chicago for the top NL wild-card spot to three games.
Rangers 4, White Sox 0
CHICAGO -- Willie Calhoun and Danny Santana homered, rookie Kolby Allard pitched into the seventh inning and Texas beat Chicago.
Indians 4, Royals 2
CLEVELAND -- Franmil Reyes hit a three-run homer to help Cleveland beat the Kansas City.
Orioles 7, Rays 1
BALTIMORE -- Pedro Severino hit his first career grand slam, Hanser Alberto and Jonathan Villar homered on successive pitches and Baltimore beat Tampa Bay.
John Means allowed one run and five hits over seven innings to end a streak of four straight losing starts. Baltimore's lone representative at the All-Star Game struck out seven and walked none.
