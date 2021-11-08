KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 166 yards and a touchdown, Kansas City relentlessly blitzed the Packers’ Jordan Love, 13-7, in his highly anticipated first start in place of Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, forcing the reigning MVP to miss his first game since the 2017 season. Love responded by going 19 of 34 for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception, both of them coming in the fourth quarter when the Packers were trying to rally from a 13-0 deficit against the defending AFC champs.
JAGUARS 9, BILLS 6
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville had the better Josh Allen on this Sunday, with the standout linebacker intercepting a pass, making a sack and recovering a fumble in an upset of the Buffalo Bills.
CARDINALS 31, 49ERS 17
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — James Conner ran for two touchdowns and caught a 45-yard TD pass from backup quarterback Colt McCoy for the short-handed Cardinals.
BRONCOS 30, COWBOYS 16
ARLINGTON, Texas — Teddy Bridgewater threw for a touchdown and had a sneak for another, and the Broncos stymied the NFL’s No. 1 offense, ending the Cowboys’ six-game winning streak.
RAVENS 34, VIKINGS 31, OT
BALTIMORE — Justin Tucker kicked a 36-yard field goal with 16 seconds left in overtime. The AFC North-leading Ravens (6-2) rallied from a 14-point third-quarter deficit and survived an acrobatic interception by Minnesota’s Anthony Barr on the first possession of overtime. Barr tipped Lamar Jackson’s pass and caught it out of the air, giving the Vikings the ball at their 38, but Minnesota went three-and-out, and Baltimore drove into Tucker’s range again.
FALCONS 27, SAINTS 25
NEW ORLEANS — Matt Ryan hit Cordarrelle Patterson for a 64-yard gain with a minute to go, setting up Younghoe Koo’s 29-yard field goal as time expired.
BROWNS 41, BENGALS 16
CINCINNATI — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for 137 yards and the Browns, sparked by cornerback Denzel Ward’s early 99-yard interception return for a TD, capped a chaotic week by smashing the Bengals.
GIANTS 23, RAIDERS 16
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Xavier McKinney returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown early in the second half and picked off another errant throw by Derek Carr late.
PATRIOTS 24, PANTHERS 6
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mac Jones overcame two early turnovers and threw for 139 yards and a touchdown, J.C. Jackson returned one of three Sam Darnold interceptions for an 88-yard touchdown for New England.
DOLPHINS 17, TEXANS 9
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — In the NFL’s most turnover-filled game in more than five seasons, the Dolphins got 244 yards passing and a touchdown throw from surprise starter Jacoby Brissett.
CHARGERS 27, EAGLES 24
PHILADELPHIA — Justin Herbert threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, and Dustin Hopkins kicked a 29-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining. Herbert threw for 356 yards, completing 32 of 38 passes. He got 1 yard on a sneak on fourth-and-1 from the Eagles 28 with 1:45 left, setting up Hopkins’ kick.
