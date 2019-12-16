Chiefs roll to victory over Broncos at snowy Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce were on the receiving end of many of his biggest throws, and the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs romped to a 23-3 victory over the Denver Broncos at snowy Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.
Hill caught five passes for 67 yards and both scores, and Kelce hauled in 11 catches for 142 yards to become the first tight end in NFL history with four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, helping the Chiefs (10-4) beat the Broncos for the ninth straight time. Denver (5-9) hasn’t won in Kansas City since Nov. 30, 2014.
The Chiefs outscored their longtime division rival 53-9 this season.
The Broncos were so inept offensively that Kelce had more yards receiving at the start of the fourth quarter than they had total offense (139 yards). Phillip Lindsay was bottled up on the ground, and former Missouri standout Drew Lock — who grew up in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit — struggled not only with the conditions but a suddenly stout Chiefs defense.
PACKERS 21, BEARS 13
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Jones ran for two scores, Davante Adams caught another and Green Bay defeated Chicago on Sunday in the 200th edition of he NFL’s oldest rivalry.
With the win, the Packers (11-3) swept the regular-season series between the teams for the 15th time in the last 26 seasons and the seventh time in the last 11 seasons. Green Bay defeated Chicago 10-3 in the season opener.
Green Bay now leads the all-time series 99-95-6. The Bears saw their three-game win streak end.
Buccaneers 38,
Lions 17
DETROIT — Jameis Winston became the first player in NFL history to throw for 450 yards in consecutive games, leading Tampa Bay over the Detroit on Sunday.
Winston threw three touchdowns in the first half — four overall — and a career-high 458 yards passing one week after throwing for 456 yards.
SEAHAWKS 30, PANTHERS 24
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Russell Wilson threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns, Chris Carson ran for 133 yards and two scores, and Seattle Seahawks defeated Carolina to inch closer to clinching a playoff spot.
The Seahawks (11-3) wrapped up a postseason berth for the seventh time in the last eight seasons after the Rams lost against Dallas.
It was the 100th regular season win for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.
EAGLES 37, REDSKINS 27
LANDOVER, Md. — Carson Wentz recovered from a disastrous fumble by leading a 75-yard, go-ahead scoring drive and throwing his third touchdown pass of the day to keep Philadelphia’s’ NFC East hopes on track with a victory at Washington on Sunday.
Wentz threw TD passes to running back Miles Sanders, tight end Zach Ertz and receiver Greg Ward and was 30 of 43 for 266 yards.
The 4-yard pass from Wentz to Ward with 26 seconds left put Philadelphia up for good and electrified a stadium full of green-clad Eagles fans.
PATRIOTS 34, BENGALS 13
CINCINNATI — Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes to move within one of the NFL career record, Stephon Gilmore returned one of his two interceptions 64 yards for a score, and New England Patriots a playoff berth on Sunday by beating Cincinnati.
A week that started with intrigue — a Patriots crew videotaping the Bengals’ sideline in Cleveland — concluded with more New England history. The Patriots have made the playoffs 11 consecutive seasons, extending their NFL record.
Brady had touchdown passes of 23 and 7 yards that left him with 538 for his career, one shy of Peyton Manning’s record.
The Patriots (11-3) haven’t been as overwhelming in this playoff push, getting just enough out of the 42-year-old Brady and more than enough out of the league’s top-ranked defense.
JAGUARS 20, RAIDERS 16
OAKLAND, Calif. — Gardner Minshew threw two TD passes to Chris Conley in the final 5:15 of the game and Jacksonville Jaguars spoiled the final scheduled game at the Oakland Coliseum by beating the Raiders 20-16 on Sunday.
The Raiders (7-7) broke out to a 16-3 lead and appeared comfortably ahead before falling apart in the closing minutes to put a damper on an already somber day in Oakland.
CARDINALS 38, BROWNS 24
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kenyan Drake ran for four touchdowns, Kyler Murray threw for 219 yards and a score and Arizona snapped a six-game losing streak by beating Cleveland.
COWBOYS 44, RAMS 21
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott made up for the gaffe that wasn’t on the coin toss. The star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys had some help from backfield mate Ezekiel Elliott.
Prescott threw two touchdown passes after his confusing exchange with referee Walt Anderson made many think the Cowboys forced themselves to kick off to start both halves, and Elliott ran for two scores in a 44-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
The Cowboys (7-7) ended their second three-game losing streak of the season, and the defending NFC East champions stayed even with Philadelphia atop the division with a showdown looming next week.
FALCONS 29, 49ERS 22
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Matt Ryan teamed up with Julio Jones on a 5-yard pass that was ruled a touchdown after a replay reversal with 2 seconds left, sending the Atlanta Falcons past the playoff-bound San Francisco 49ers 29-22 on Sunday.
Jones was called short of the goal line with the Falcons trailing 22-17. But a replay showed the ball breaking the plane with the Jones in the air while being tackled by Jimmie Ward.
When things couldn’t get crazier, they did: On the final kickoff, Atlanta scored another touchdown when Olamide Zaccheaus came up with the ball as the 49ers were tossing it around in desperation. The 49ers still clinched their first playoff berth since a 2013 run to the NFC championship game with the Rams’ loss at Dallas.
VIKINGS 39, CHARGERS 10
CARSON, Calif, — Dan Bailey kicked four field goals and Ifeadi Odenigbo scored Minnesota’s second defensive touchdown in three games on Sunday as Minnespta defeated the Los Angeles Chargers.
BILLS 17, STEELERS 10
PITTSBURGH — Josh Allen threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Kroft with 7:55 to play and Buffalo clinched a playoff spot, beating Pittsburgh on Sunday night.
The Bills secured their second playoff berth in three seasons under coach Sean McDermott, a college teammate with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin at William & Mary. Buffalo trailed 10-7, but scored on two possessions in the fourth quarter, as Allen rallied the Bills for a comeback win for the fifth time this season.
Consecutive interceptions by Jordan Poyer and Levi Wallace on Pittsburgh’s last two possessions sealed the victory.
The surging Steelers (8-6) had an opportunity to leapfrog the Bills for the top AFC wildcard spot, but Buffalo snapped Pittsburgh’s
three-game win streak.
GIANTS 36, DOLPHINS 20
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning threw two touchdowns in what might have been his final home start for the Giants and New York snapped a franchise record-tying nine-game losing streak with a victory over Miami on Sunday.
Saquon Barkley ran for 112 yards and scored two walk-in touchdowns and New York’s much-maligned defense added a safety as the Giants (3-11) handed the Dolphins (3-11) their second loss in as many weeks at MetLife Stadium.
