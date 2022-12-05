Colorado Sanders Football

Deion Sanders speaks Sunday after being introduced as the new head NCAA college football coach at Colorado in Boulder, Colo.

 David Zalubowski | AP photo

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Part politician, part preacher and part pitchman, Deion Sanders fired up a crowd of alumni, boosters, former players and other VIPs celebrating his hire as Colorado's coach on Sunday.

He spewed motivational sayings that he promised will soon adorn the walls inside the complex at Folsom Field and he vowed to lead the bedraggled Buffaloes back to prominence after going 27-5 in three seasons at Jackson State.

