Cubs beat Cardinals again, NL Central race goes down to final day

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals’ push for a division title will go down to the final day of the regular season following an 8-6 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.
Adam Wainwright (14-10) allowed four homers for the first time in his career, but the Cardinals maintained a one-game lead over Milwaukee for the NL Central lead when the Brewers lost in 10 innings at Colorado. If the teams are tied after Sunday’s regular season finales, they will play a tiebreaking Game 163 in St. Louis on Monday. The second-place finisher will play in the NL wild-card game at Washington on Tuesday.
Yadier Molina shouted at Cubs left-hander Cole Hamels after being grazed by a fastball in the second inning, sparking a benches-clearing fracas. No punches were thrown, but Chicago landed some haymakers anyway — two homers from Ian Happ and one each from Kyle Schwarber and Victor Caratini assured the Cubs their first series win at Busch Stadium this season.
Hamels allowed two hits and struck out eight in four innings after Cubs manager Joe Maddon said pregame that he would be limited to three innings. Hamels was making his first start since Sept. 16 after dealing with left shoulder tightness. Chicago has been eliminated from postseason contention.
ROCKIES 3, BREWERS 2 10 INNINGS
DENVER — Milwaukee closer Josh Hader gave up a tying home run with two outs in the ninth inning and the Brewers lost to Colorado, preventing them from catching St. Louis atop the NL Central.
The Brewers will go into Sunday’s regular-season finale one game behind the Cardinals, who lost 8-6 to the Chicago Cubs. If the Cards and Brewers wind up tied, there would be a one-game tiebreaker Monday in St. Louis for the division title.
If the Brewers don’t overtake the Cardinals, they will play at Washington on Tuesday night in the NL wild-card game.
METS 3, BRAVES 0
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso hit his 53rd home run to break the rookie record Yankees star Aaron Judge set in 2017, and the New York Mets beat the playoff-bound Atlanta Braves 3-0 on Saturday night.
A 24-year-old who debuted on opening day, Alonso launched a 93 mph fastball on a 1-2 count from former All-Star Mike Foltynewicz just to the right of straightaway center field. The solo shot in the third boosted the lead to 3-0 and followed a two-run homer earlier in the inning by light-hitting backup catcher René Rivera.
DODGERS 2, GIANTS 0
SAN FRANCISCO — Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched seven sharp innings and Los Angeles posted its 105th win to match the highest total in franchise history.
The NL West champions won their sixth straight and tied the win mark of the 1953 “Boys of Summer” team based in Brooklyn that included Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider and other Hall of Famers.
The Dodgers began the day one game behind Houston for the best record in baseball and one game ahead of the Yankees. Los Angeles will begin the Division Series next Thursday at home against the NL wild-card winner.
Ryu (14-5) allowed five hits, struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter. He also hit an RBI single. Kenta Maeda pitched the eighth. Kenley Jansen struck out three for his 33rd save.
Max Muncy hit his 35th homer in the sixth off rookie Logan Webb (2-3), who allowed two runs on six hits in six innings, struck out five and walked one.
PHILLIES 9,MARLINS 3
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper hit one of three Philadelphia home runs, and Zach Eflin pitched 72/3 strong innings as the Phillies beat Miami on Saturday night.
D-backs 6, Padres 5
PHOENIX — Christian Walker hit his first career grand slam and added a solo shot to lead Arizona over San Diego on Saturday night.
Nationals 10, Indians 7
WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals assured themselves of hosting the NL wild-card game by holding on to beat the already-eliminated Cleveland Indians 10-7 Saturday with the help of a grand slam in a nine-run second inning from Gerardo Parra.
Nationals Park will be the site of a win-or-go-home game Tuesday night between Washington, which will send three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to the mound, and either the St. Louis Cardinals or Milwaukee Brewers. One of those clubs will be the NL Central champion; the other will be the league’s second wild-card entry.
Athletics 1, Mariners 0
SEATTLE — Ramon Laureano hit a solo home run in the third inning and Oakland beat Seattle on Saturday night, clinching home-field advantage for the American League wild-card game.
The A’s will host the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Tampa Bay lost 4-1 at Toronto earlier Saturday. Oakland has won three of its last four games and is 18-7 in September.
BLUE JAYS 4, RAYS 1
TORONTO — Tampa Bay managed just three hits and lost 4-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, damaging the Rays’ chances of hosting the AL Wild Card Game.
Matt Duffy homered in the seventh inning, but that was it for Tampa Bay. Duffy finished with two hits and Tommy Pham singled for the team’s other hit.
The Rays, who clinched a postseason berth Friday when they beat Toronto and Washington beat Cleveland, began the day tied with Oakland in the wild-card race. The Athletics won four of six regular-season meetings with the Rays, giving them the head-to-head tiebreaker.
TWINS 4, ROYALS 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Minnesota Twins lost third baseman Luis Arraez to an apparent right leg injury in the seventh inning of their 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.
Arraez collided with first baseman Willians Astudillo while he was chasing Hunter Dozier’s pop fly at the mound. Astudillo caught the ball and Arraez grabbed the back of his right leg as he tumbled to the ground.
RANGERS 9, YANKEES 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — Luis Severino was a bit erratic in his third and final start of the regular season, with four walks and a throwing error over three innings, and the AL East champion Yankees lost to Texas on Saturday night.
ORIOLES 9, RED SOX 4
BOSTON — Renato Núñez homered in his second straight game, John Means pitched five solid innings despite a rocky start and Baltimore outslugged Boston on Saturday.
White Sox 7, TIGERS 1 1st game
CHICAGO — Reynaldo López tossed five-hit ball into the ninth inning, Eloy Jiménez and Danny Mendick homered and the Chicago White Sox beat Tigers on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Jiménez, who began the season in the minors, has 31 homers on the season.
TIGERS 4, WHITE SOX 3 2ND GAME
CHICAGO — John Hicks connected for a three-run homer in the ninth inning, and the Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Saturday night for a doubleheader split.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.