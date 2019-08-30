NEW YORK -- Victor Caratini homered twice off Mets ace Jacob deGrom, including a tiebreaking, three-run drive in the seventh inning that powered the Chicago Cubs past New York 4-1 Thursday night for a three-game sweep.
Jon Lester pitched six effective innings as the Cubs increased their lead for the second NL wild-card spot to 21/2 games over Philadelphia.
The Mets lost their sixth in a row, all at Citi Field. Full of hope a week ago, they dropped five games behind Chicago.
Caratini lofted a solo homer in the second that made it 1-all. That was the Cubs' only hit until they struck in the seventh.
Kris Bryant hit a one-out single off shortstop Amed Rosario's glove, and Javier Baez grounded a single up the middle. Caratini fell behind 1-2, fouled off two pitches and then pulled a line drive into the second deck in right field.
The crowd of 38,389 fell silent as the Cubs backup catcher rounded the bases with his ninth home run of the season and second career multihomer game. He became the fourth player to connect twice in a game against deGrom, joining Mitch Garver this year, Giancarlo Stanton in 2016 and Mark Teixeira in 2015.
DeGrom (8-8) had sparkled since late May, with a 1.88 ERA in that span. But the NL Cy Young Award winner got little run support, a familiar scenario for the All-Star righty.
DeGrom walked with his head down to the dugout when the inning ended and headed straight for a tunnel to the clubhouse.
Rays 9, Astros 8
HOUSTON -- Ji-Man Choi put Tampa Bay ahead with a two-run double in the seventh, Travis d'Arnaud homered and drove in four, and the Rays beat Houston to avoid a three-game sweep.
Royals 6, Athletics 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hunter Dozier homered before driving in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, Ryan O'Hearn also went deep and Kansas City held on to beat Oakland.
Twins 10, White Sox 5
CHICAGO -- Jake Cave homered twice, C.J. Cron went deep and surging Minnesota beat Chicago.
Indians 4, Tigers 2
DETROIT -- Jason Kipnis homered twice and Francisco Lindor also went deep to lift Cleveland past Detroit.
