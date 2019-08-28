Darvish, Russell spur Cubs past Mets

NEW YORK — Yu Darvish pitched eight masterful innings, Javier Báez homered and drove in three runs, and the Chicago Cubs topped the New York Mets 5-2 Tuesday night to take the opener of a pivotal three-game series in the National League wild-card race.
Báez and Addison Russell each hit a two-run homer off Marcus Stroman. Both middle infielders finished with three hits, and Báez had an eventful game all over the field.
The flashy shortstop made a tough grab to thwart a potential New York rally, contributed three extra-base hits and a walk on a perfect night at the plate — and was thrown out twice being overaggressive on the bases.
Pete Alonso hit his 42nd home run for the Mets, becoming the first rookie in 81 years to break his team’s season record.
New York dropped its fourth straight, all at home, and fell three games behind Chicago for the second NL wild card.
Cardinals 6, Brewers 3
MILWAUKEE — Yadier Molina hit two home runs and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals matched a season high with their sixth straight win.
Miles Mikolas (8-13) struck out 10 for the Cardinals, who have won 15 of 18 and are a season-best 15 games above .500. They held their three-game lead over Chicago in the division while the Brewers dropped 6½ back.
Pirates 5, Phillies 4
PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins kept Phillies fans booing when he inexplicably dropped a routine throw at first base in the ninth, turning what appeared to be an inning-ending double play into the go-ahead run in Pittsburgh’s win.
Reds 8, Marlins 5
MIAMI — Curt Casali homered and drove in three runs, helping Luis Castillo and Cincinnati beat Miami.
Astros 15, Rays 1
HOUSTON — Rookie Yordan Alvarez homered twice as Houston jumped on former teammate Charlie Morton to build a big lead before Justin Verlander was ejected in the sixth inning of a scoreless outing and the Astros cruised to victory.
Indians 10, Tigers 1
DETROIT — Franmil Reyes hit a three-run homer to highlight a six-run seventh inning, and Cleveland beat Detroit.
The Indians have won 12 straight against the Tigers and are 13-1 against them this season.
Athletics 2, Royals 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Marcus Semien provided just enough early offense and Mike Fiers and three Oakland relievers combined to shut down Kansas City.
Twins 3, White Sox 1
CHICAGO — Marwin Gonzalez and Jonathan Schoop hit solo homers in the second inning, Michael Pineda pitched five sharp innings and Minnesota beat Chicago.
Eddie Rosario knocked in an insurance run in the eighth as the AL Central-leading Twins won their third straight to remain 31/2 games ahead of Cleveland.
Blue Jays 3, Braves 1
TORONTO — Justin Smoak homered and drove in two runs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hits and an RBI and Toronto beat Atlanta.
The NL East-leading Braves lost their second straight following an eight-game winning streak that matched a season high. They managed just four runs while playing in New York, Colorado and Toronto in a span of three days.
Orioles 2, Nationals 0
WASHINGTON — Aaron Brooks came up with an unexpected pitching gem against the torrid-hitting Nationals, throwing six innings of two-hit ball to help Baltimore end Washington’s five-game winning streak.
The Nationals were coming off a weekend sweep of Chicago Cubs and had won 12 of 14 to take control of the NL wild-card race before getting upended by the neighboring, last-place Orioles.
AP Sources: Royals ownership open to potential sale
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The ownership of the Kansas City Royals is open to the possibility of selling the franchise if the right buyer is found, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press, and reports suggest that it could happen in the near future.
The Athletic reported earlier Tuesday that Royals owner David Glass was in discussions with a group led by Kansas City native and Cleveland Indians vice chairman John Sherman. But the depth of those talks is unclear, and one person told the AP the club has been open to offers for some time.
Earlier this year, Forbes calculated the franchise value at $1 billion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.