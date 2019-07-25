PITTSBURGH -- Paul DeJong hit a career-high three home runs, including one during a nine-run second inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals walloped the Pittsburgh Pirates, 14-8, on Wednesday night.
DeJong, Andrew Knizner and Paul Goldschmidt each hit two-run homers in the second while the Cardinals batted around against starter Jordan Lyles (5-7). St. Louis also had five doubles for a total of eight extra-base hits in the inning, tying a major league record.
Goldschmidt started the second by reaching on an error and came around on DeJong's homer to left-center. After back-to-back doubles, Knizner hit his first career home run. A walk and a double scored another before Goldschmidt smashed an estimated 437-foot home run to the second deck in left to chase Lyles.
Padres 7, Mets 2
NEW YORK -- Fernando Tatis Jr. got three hits and San Diego beat Noah Syndergaard and New York.
Cubs 4, Giants 1
SAN FRANCISCO -- Javier Báez homered in the first inning, Kris Bryant and Albert Almora Jr. also went deep, and Chicago beat San Francisco after starter Jon Lester was scratched with an illness.
Brewers 5, Reds 4
MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Braun and Keston Hiura homered, Yasmani Grandal hit a go-ahead single and Josh Hader made a lights-out relief appearance to lift Milwaukee over Cincinnati.
Nationals 3, Rockies 2, game 1
WASHINGTON -- Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon homered, andthe Washington Nationals beat Colorado in the first game of a doubleheader.
Indians 4, Blue Jays 0
TORONTO -- Shane Bieber pitched a one-hitter, allowing only a double by Eric Sogard in the seventh inning, and Cleveland blanked Toronto.
Rays 3, Red Sox 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Charlie Morton struck out 11 over seven innings and Tampa Bay avoided a three-game sweep by beating David Price and Boston.
Astros 4, Athletics 2
HOUSTON -- Jose Altuve and George Springer both hit two-run homers to back up another solid start by Justin Verlander as Houston topped Oakland.
Mariners 5, Rangers 3
SEATTLE -- Mike Leake outpitched Mike Minor in what could be the final start for each before the upcoming trade deadline, Daniel Vogelbach hit a pair of solo home runs, and Seattle beat Texas.
Royals 2, Braves 0
ATLANTA -- Brad Keller thrived in his Georgia homecoming, allowing only four hits in seven innings while adding a second-inning single for his first career RBI, and Kansas City shutout Atlanta.
Phillies 4, Tigers 0
DETROIT -- Vince Velasquez pitched impressively into the sixth inning and Philadelphia beat Detroit to finish a quick two-game sweep.
Diamondbacks 5, Orioles 2
PHOENIX -- Carson Kelly hit a three-run homer, Taylor Clarke pitched six effective innings and Arizona beat Baltimore.
MLB surpasses HR total from 2014 season
NEW YORK -- Major league hitters have already hit more home runs this season than during the entire 2014 season.
George Springer's two-run shot in the third inning of the Houston Astros' 4-2 win over Oakland on Wednesday was the 4,187th homer this season, surpassing the 4,186 hit just five seasons ago. There are still 67 days remaining in the regular season.
The league is on pace to eclipse the record 6,105 homers hit in 2017 by about 500 homers.
The 2014 total was baseball's lowest since 1995.
