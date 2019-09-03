Dodgers power past Rockies

LOS ANGELES -- Joc Pederson homered twice and drove in five runs before running into the right-field wall on a spectacular catch in the fifth inning, Gavin Lux scored three runs in his major-league debut, and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Colorado Rockies 16-9 Monday night.
The Dodgers slugged seven homers -- their 20th game with four or more -- and have 245 this season. They pounded out 17 hits, two off their season high.
Pederson sustained an abdominal contusion after catching a sacrifice fly by Charlie Blackmon and crashing into the lower wall in the right-field corner. Pederson's sunglasses and cap went flying as he hit the wall at stomach-level and rolled backward. He fired the ball toward the infield before ending up on his side, writhing in pain.
Manager Dave Roberts jogged out and a member of the medical staff checked on Pederson while security stood over him near the entrance to the Rockies bullpen. He walked off under his own power.
Pederson homered leading off the game and added a three-run shot in the third. He had an RBI double in the second.
Starting at second base, Lux made his highly anticipated debut, going 2 for 5 with a single in his first at-bat and a double in his next. Taken with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2016 draft, Lux had been sought after by multiple teams as part of larger deals at the July 31 trade deadline but the Dodgers refused to budge and called him up Monday.
Corey Seager added a three-run homer in the sixth, Chris Taylor had a pair of solo shots and Matt Beaty had a solo homer.
Cody Bellinger hit his 44th homer after walking three times and lining out to center in his first four at-bats. He moved into third on the Dodgers' all-time list for homers in a season, five behind leader Shawn Green.
Dodgers starter Walker Buehler (12-3) allowed six runs and eight hits in five innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked none. Kenta Maeda pitched the final four innings to earn his first save.
Diamondbacks 14, Padres 7
PHOENIX -- Josh Rojas, Eduardo Escobar and Christian Walker homered in the sixth inning off converted infielder Javy Guerra and Arizona beat San Diego.
The Diamondbacks have won seven of eight and kept pace in the National League wild-card race at 31/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second spot. The Padres had won three of four.
Cubs 5, Mariners 1
CHICAGO -- Kyle Schwarber had a three-run triple to highlight a five-run seventh, and the Chicago Cubs snapped a 24-inning scoreless streak as they rallied past Seattle.
Anthony Rizzo went 2 for 2 and drove in a run for Chicago, which remained 3 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central.
The Cubs were coming off back-to-back shutout losses to the Milwaukee Brewers. Before Sunday, they hadn't been shut out in back-to-back games at Wrigley Field since August 2013 vs. the Dodgers.
Cardinals 3, Giants 1
ST. LOUIS -- Adam Wainwright tossed seven scoreless innings and Kolten Wong delivered a run-scoring triple to lead St. Louis over San Francisco.
Wainwright (10-9) allowed four hits. He struck out one and did not walk a batter in a 96-pitch stint. Wainwright lowered his home ERA to 2.43 in 13 starts this season.
Mauricio Dubon hit his first major league homer for San Francisco, which has lost six of seven.
Phillies 7, Reds 1
CINCINNATI -- Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs with two homers and Bryce Harper and Scott Kingery added two-run shots as Philadelphia overpowered Cincinnati.
Harper extended his hitting and scoring streaks to 10 games with a liner into the right-field seats in the eighth inning off Wandy Peralta. Hoskins followed two pitches later with his second homer of the game.
Braves 6, Blue Jays 3
ATLANTA -- Josh Donaldson and Johan Camargo hit two-run homers and Mike Soroka snapped a streak of eight starts without a win as Atlanta beat Toronto.
The NL East-leading Braves have won five straight, all against American League teams. The Braves also have won nine straight home games.
Astros 3, Brewers 2
MILWAUKEE -- George Springer's home run in the 10th inning, which followed a game-tying homer by Christian Yelich in the ninth, lifted Houston over Milwaukee.
The long balls overshadowed a 14-strikeout performance by Astros starter Gerrit Cole.
Indians 11, White Sox 3
CLEVELAND -- Carlos Santana homered, Franmil Reyes had a three-run double and Cleveland defeated Chicago.
The Indians needed a boost after being swept in a three-game series at Tampa Bay. Cleveland trails Minnesota by 5 ½ games in the AL Central and is a half-game behind the Rays in the race for the first wild-card spot.
Mets 7, Nationals 3
WASHINGTON -- Noah Syndergaard struck out 10 while allowing three hits over seven shutout innings, Jeff McNeil hit a two-run homer, and New York shrugged off a challenging travel turnaround to defeatthe Washington.
New York, which entered the day four games behind the Chicago Cubs for the NL's second wild-card spot, played a holiday afternoon game about 15 hours after falling at Philadelphia on Sunday night.
Syndergaard (10-7) allowed a leadoff single to Trea Turner, then retired the next 16 batters in his first start since yielding a career-high 10 runs against the Cubs on Wednesday. It was Syndergaard's third 10-strikeout performance of the season and the 17th of his career.
The loss ended Washington's four-game winning streak and denied the Nationals from moving 20 games over .500 for the first time this season.
Rangers 7, Yankees 0
NEW YORK -- Mike Minor and two relievers became the first pitchers in 220 tries to shut out the Yankees, helping Texas beat New York.
The Yankees had the second longest streak without being blanked since at least 1900 behind a 308-game stretch by the Babe Ruth-led Yankees from 1931-33. New York was previously shut out June 30, 2018, by Chris Sale and the Red Sox.
Rays 5, Orioles 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tommy Pham hit an RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning and Tampa Bay won its fifth straight game, beating Baltimore.
The Rays held their narrow lead atop the AL wild-card race. At 81-58, Tampa Bay is 23 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2010 season.
Twins 4, Tigers 3
DETROIT -- Max Kepler's two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning lifted the AL Central-leading Minnesota over Detroit.
The Twins have gone 6-1 in the first seven games of a 10-game road trip. Detroit went 1-6 in its seven-game homestand.
