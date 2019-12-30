Dolphins deny Patriots a first-round bye

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Miami dropped defending Super Bowl champion New England into the wild-card playoff round when Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds remaining for a stunning 27-24 victory Sunday.
New England (12-4) will have to play in the opening weekend of the postseason for the first time since 2009. The Patriots never have made the Super Bowl while playing in the wild-card round.
The Patriots won their first eight games, the split the next eight, including the rarity of two losses at home.
It is the second straight season the Dolphins have denied the Patriots an unbeaten division record. They scored on a wild series of laterals on the final play in their second meeting last season, in Miami.
After trailing throughout the game, Tom Brady threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to James White to put New England in front 24-20 with 3:53 left. But Fitzpatrick, who finished 28 of 41 for 320 yards and a touchdown, was unflappable, leading Miami on a 13-play, 75-yard drive that included him recovering a fumbled snap, and completing a 24-yard pass to DeVante Parker.
Miami (5-11) made New England play catchup for most of the game and led 10-0 early and 20-17 in the fourth quarter.
Brady finished 16 of 29 for 221 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
49ers 26, Seahawks 21
SEATTLE -- The road to the Super Bowl in the NFC will go through San Francisco for the first time since 1997.
By inches.
The 49ers won the NFC West and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a win over at Seattle on Sunday night, when Jacob Hollister was stopped by rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw on fourth-and-goal just inches short of the goal line. San Francisco claimed its first division crown since 2012 and wrapped up home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs by silencing a crowd that showed up looking for a division title and to celebrate the return of Marshawn Lynch.
But it took a replay review for San Francisco to finally celebrate its title.
Seattle took possession at its own 27 with 2:27 left down by five. Russell Wilson drove the Seahawks to the San Francisco 1 and on fourth-and-10, Wilson hit John Ursua for 11 yards to the 1. Wilson spiked the ball, but Seattle was called for delay of game on second down with confusion about whether Lynch should enter the game. Backed up to the 6, Wilson was incomplete on two straight passes.
On fourth-and-goal Hollister caught the underneath pass but was knocked down by Greenlaw. Replay confirmed Hollister hit the ground before the ball reached the goal line and San Francisco's celebration was on.
Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 285 yards and Raheem Mostert ran for a pair of second-half touchdowns. San Francisco was dominant in the first half and made enough big plays in the second to hold off Seattle's rally from a 13-0 halftime deficit.
Packers 23, Lions 20
DETROIT -- Mason Crosby kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, lifting Green Bay to a win over Detroit to earn a first-round bye.
Saints 42, Panthers 10
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It turns out 13 wins weren't enough to earn the New Orleans Saints a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs.
The runaway winners of the NFC South will have to win an extra game if they hope to reach the Super Bowl. They'll be the No. 3 seed in the playoffs and host the Vikings next weekend in the wild-card round while the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers get a week to rest.
Jets 13, Bills 6
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Sam Darnold hit Jamison Crowder for a 1-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, and the New York Jets avoided finishing their fourth consecutive season with double-digit losses in a 13-6 win over Buffalo's backups on Sunday. The playoff-bound Bills had very little to play for while resting most of their starters.
Chiefs 31, L.A. Chargers 21
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mecole Hardman returned a kickoff 104 yards for a touchdown, Damien Williams took a handoff 84 yards for another score, and Kansas City beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday to leapfrog New England for the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round playoff bye.
The Chiefs (12-4) long ago clinched their fourth straight AFC West title, but they needed a win and an unlikely Dolphins victory over the Patriots to get a week off. And just as Williams punched into the end zone in the closing minutes for his second touchdown of the game, the Dolphins were scoring the go-ahead TD in their 27-24 upset in Foxborough.
Now, the Patriots will have to play next weekend while the Chiefs set their sights on the divisional round of the playoffs.
Falcons 28, Buccaneers 22, OT
TAMPA, Fla. -- Deion Jones intercepted Jameis Winston on the first play of overtime and returned the ball 28 yards for a touchdown to give Atlanta a victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Bengals 33, Browns 23
CINCINNATI -- Andy Dalton threw for a touchdown and ran for another Sunday in his farewell as a franchise quarterback -- a Joe Burrow banner in the upper deck reminded him what comes next -- and Cincinnati (2-14) ended one of its most miserable seasons with a victory over Cleveland (6-10).
Cleveland was a chic Super Bowl pick with Baker Mayfield coming off a sensational rookie season and Odell Beckham Jr. adding star quality to the offense. Instead, the Browns significantly regressed under first-year coach Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after the game.
Bears 21, Vikings 19
MINNEAPOLIS -- Eddy Piñeiro's fourth field goal of the game for Chicago came from 22 yards with 10 seconds left, giving Chicago a victory over Minnesota on Sunday with the Vikings resting their regulars for the playoffs.
Broncos 16, Raiders 15
DENVER -- Shelby Harris knocked down Derek Carr's 2-point pass to Hunter Renfrow with 7 seconds left and Denver put at end to Oakland's dim playoff hopes -- and to its run as an NFL city with a narrow win on Sunday.
Rams 31,Cardinals 24
LOS ANGELES -- Tyler Higbee and Robert Woods caught touchdown passes from Jared Goff in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Rams bade farewell to the Coliseum and secured their third straight winning season with a victory over Arizona on Sunday.
Eagles 34, Giants 17
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Carson Wentz and Philadelphia are heading to the playoffs thanks to a group of players off the practice squad. Boston Scott ran for three touchdowns in the second half and the injury-ravaged Eagles beat the New York Giants on Sunday to win the NFC East title.
Cowboys 47,Redskins 16
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes to help Dallas beat Washington on Sunday, a win rendered meaningless when the Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs by Philadelphia's victory over the New York Giants.
Ravens 28,Steelers 10
BALTIMORE -- Slogging through the rain without several notable stars and with very little at stake, Baltimore (14-2) relied on a strong defensive performance to beat Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and finish the regular season riding a 12-game winning streak.
Jaguars 38, Colts 20
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Gardner Minshew turned in his best performance in two months, throwing for 295 yards and three scores and leading the Jaguars to a victory.
