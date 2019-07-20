ATLANTA — Josh Donaldson’s bases-loaded single off Fernando Rodney in the ninth inning lifted the Atlanta Braves over the Washington Nationals 4-3 on Friday night after Luke Jackson allowed a tying, two-run homer to Victor Robles in the top half.
Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin couldn’t win on his 30th birthday while paired with catcher Yan Gomes, who turned 32. Corbin and Gomes became only the second pitcher-catcher tandem to start together on their birthdays since 1900, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Chicago Cubs pitcher Dave Hillman and catcher Jim Fanning did it against Pittsburgh on Sept. 14, 1957.
Phillies 6, Pirates 1
PITTSBURGH — Bryce Harper’s go-ahead RBI single was one of 15 hits Philadelphia used to beat Pittsburgh.
Harper hit a seventh-inning single off Pirates reliever Richard Rodríguez (3-4) that scored pinch-hitter Brad Miller to give the Phillies their first lead of the game.
Cubs 6, Padres 5
CHICAGO — Anthony Rizzo hit a go-ahead grand slam and the Chicago Cubs overcame an early home run by Manny Machado to beat San Diego.
Yankees 8, Rockies 2
NEW YORK — Edwin Encarnación hit a go-ahead, grand slam and New York defeated Colorado.
White Sox 9, Rays 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Leury García had four hits, including three doubles, Reynaldo López won for the first time in six starts and Chicago stopped a seven-game losing streak by beating slumping Tampa Bay.
Blue Jays 12, Tigers 1
DETROIT — Marcus Stroman breezed through seven scoreless innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays batted around in both the fourth and the sixth on their way to a blowout of Detroit.
Indians 10, Royals 5
CLEVELAND — Rookie Oscar Mercado went 5 for 5 and drove in two runs as Cleveland won its sixth straight game.
Astros 4, Rangers 3
HOUSTON — Justin Verlander struck out 12 in six solid innings, four Houston players hit solo home runs and the Astros held on to beat Texas.
Athletics 5, Twins 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Marcus Semien led off the game with a home run and later tripled and homered as Oakland kept rolling, topping Minnesota.
Orioles 11, Red Sox 2
BALTIMORE — Anthony Santander and Keon Broxton homered off David Price, and Baltimore got six solid innings from rookie right-hander John Means in a rout of Boston.
Yanks’ Boone suspended for profane rant
NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone expected to be suspended following his profane rant at a rookie umpire and opted to serve his one-game ban against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.
Boone aimed a memorable tirade at plate umpire Brennan Miller following his ejection during a doubleheader opener against Tampa Bay on Thursday. MLB executive Joe Torre announced Friday that Boone had been suspended one game and fined, neither of which surprised Boone, who acknowledged making contact with Miller with the bill of his cap.
“I figured I’d be getting a call at some point from Mr. Torre,” he said. “And I did.”
Boone was ejected in the second inning for arguing from the dugout with Miller, who had called a third strike on Brett Gardner. The rant was captured by television microphones, and Boone’s repeated reference to his hitters as “savages” in the batter’s box went viral and was being sold online on T-shirts before the game ended.
Angels give up on Harvey, drop pitcher from roster
SEATTLE — The Los Angeles Angels gave up on their $11 million investment in Matt Harvey, designating the 30-year-old right-hander for assignment on Friday.
Harvey was 3-5 with a 7.09 ERA in 12 starts. He gave up six runs, seven hits and five walks over six innings in a 6-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Thursday night.
“The decision was made because we felt like it would increase our chance of winning games,” Angels manager Brad Ausmus said after discussing the move with general manager Billy Eppler. “Matt was a very well-liked teammate, a guy that everyone pulled for, including myself. But we’re in the business of winning baseball games. In talking to Billy, we just felt like this was the best move to make in order to help us win games.”
