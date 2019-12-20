AUBURN, Ala. -- Samir Doughty scored 11 of his 24 points over the final 4:33 and No. 12 Auburn beat North Carolina State 79-73 Thursday night.
The Tigers (10-0) remained the only unbeaten Power Five team with perhaps their toughest win of the season.
The Wolfpack (8-3) briefly took a lead on Braxton Beverly's layup with 5:23 left but couldn't score again for the next four-plus minutes.
No. 4 Duke 86, Wofford 57
DURHAM, N.C. -- Joey Baker had career highs of 22 points and five 3-pointers to help fourth-ranked Duke beat Wofford.
Freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Duke (10-1), which shot 54% in its return from a nearly two-week pause in the schedule.
Seton Hall 52, No. 7 Maryland 48
NEWARK, N.J. Quincy McKnight scored a season-high 17 points and undermanned Seton Hall used a swarming, shot-blocking defense to stun No. 7 Maryland.
The Pirates (7-4) held the Terrapins to 27% shooting, blocked 15 shots and forced 17 turnovers in ending a two-game losing streak and handing Maryland (10-2) its second straight loss.
Marshall 90 Eastern Kentucky 72
Huntington, W. Va. -- Iran Bennett had career highs of 21 points and 16 rebounds, Taevion Kinsey added 19 points, and Marshall defeated Eastern Kentucky.
Darius George and Mark Sarenac scored 11 points each for the Thundering Herd (5-6).
Tre King had 15 points for the Colonels (3-8), whose losing streak reached six games.
Michigan State's Langford has season-ending surgery
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State senior Joshua Langford has had season-ending foot surgery.
Spartans coach Tom Izzo said Thursday the surgery should help Langford have a chance to play professional basketball in the future.
The shooting guard averaged 15 points a game last season. Langford was one of the team's top defenders before hurting his right foot and needing surgery after playing in 13 games as a junior. He hasn't played at all this season.
WomenNo. 6 Louisville 71, UT Martin 63
MARTIN, Tenn. -- Dana Evans scored 22 points and No. 6 Louisville outlasted UT Martin in double overtime after trailing for nearly all of regulation.
Kylee Shook and Diop each added 15 points for the Cardinals (11-1). Louisville took the lead for good with 3:05 left in the second overtime.
Damiah Griffin led the Skyhawks (4-6) with 25 points and 10 rebounds.
