Drafting Jalen Hurts was right call for undefeated Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes during the first half Oct. 30 between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia.

 AP Photo/Matt Slocum

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts saw the area code pop up on his mobile device on draft night and thought for a moment the numbers represented that other NFL city in Pennsylvania. Nah, the 2-1-5 digits the QB read came from Philadelphia and that meant one thing, the Heisman Trophy finalist out of Oklahoma was about to become an Eagle.

Who knows, had the Steelers snagged Hurts with the 49th overall pick in 2020 and groomed him as a successor to Ben Roethlisberger, maybe they wouldn’t be 2-6 and already playing for next season.

