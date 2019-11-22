ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Tyler Duncan has been working hard on his putting, and he was thrilled to see it pay off Friday in the RSM Classic with a 9-under 61, breaking by two shots his lowest score in his 67 starts on the PGA Tour.
The seven birdies were great. The gap wedge he holed out for eagle was a bonus.
Even the 8-foot par putt at the end of his round on the Seaside Course at Sea Island was meaningful.
“It was awesome — just some momentum going into the weekend,” Duncan said after taking a two-shot lead. “I’ve been working very hard on putting and kind of that short, mid-range makeable putts. To hit that in the middle of the hole was pretty relieving.”
Duncan finished a round each on the Plantation and Seaside courses at 14-under 128, giving him at two-shot cushion over Sebastian Munoz (63) and Rhein Gibson (64), who also played Seaside; and D.J. Trahan, who shot 9-under 63 on Plantation.
Munoz, from Colombia, already has won this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship and is trying to join Brendon Todd as two-time winners in the fall. No one had won more than once in the fall the previous six years since the tour went to a wraparound season.
Todd remains in the mix for three in a row.
He won the inaugural Bermuda Championship, held opposite a World Golf Championship. Two weeks later, he won the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Playing at home, he had another 66 — this one on Plantation — and was just four shots behind at the halfway point of the final PGA Tour event of the year.
“I’m looking at it as one tournament,” Todd said of his winning streak. “So I’m in contention going into the weekend, and I’m just going to out there and try and win this one.”
Defending champion Charles Howell III, coming off a six-week working vacation across Asia, failed to make cut, along with tournament host Davis Love III and his son, Dru Love, playing on a sponsor exemption.
Also missing the cut were Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar and Kevin Kisner, who won his first PGA Tour title at Sea Island.
Kim stays 2 shots up, halfway to $1.5 million at LPGA finale
NAPLES, Fla. — Sei Young Kim wasted two good birdie chances late in the second round Friday when she got a pep talk from an unlikely source.
Cristie Kerr was working as a commentator for Golf Channel, and on the long walk to the 18th tee, she told Kim that a strong finish in the CME Group Tour Championship would make dinner that much better.
“I just said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to make the birdie.’ Yeah, it come true,” Kim said.
She fired a 6-iron to the perfect spot in the middle of the green and watched it roll toward the back pin until stopping less than 2 feet away. Kim tapped in for a birdie and a 5-under 67, keeping her lead at two shots in the chase for the richest prize in women’s golf.
Kim has made only one bogey over two rounds at Tiburon Golf Club and was at 12-under 132.
Caroline Masson of Germany atoned for missing a birdie chance on the par-5 17th by rolling in a 40-foot birdie putt from off the green and through the shadows on the final hole for a 66 that closed the gap to one shot until Kim finished with her birdie.
They will be in the final group on Saturday, moving closer to a shot at the $1.5M to the winner.
