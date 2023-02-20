Zach Edey had 26 points and 11 rebounds for his 21st double-double this season to lead No. 3 Purdue past Ohio State 82-55 on Sunday.
Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 11 points and David Jenkins Jr. added nine points for the Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten). Mason Gillis contributed seven points and 10 rebounds for Purdue, which had a 44-21 rebounding edge.
Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes (11-16, 3-13) with 20 points.
NO. 2 HOUSTON 72, MEMPHIS 64
HOUSTON (AP) — J’Wan Roberts had a career-high 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Marcus Sasser also scored 20 points as Houston (25-2, 13-1 American Athletic Conference)won its seven straight game.
Elijah McCadden had 20 points and six rebounds for Memphis (20-7, 10-4).
NO. 23 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 77, NORTH CAROLINA 69
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jarkel Joiner took over for No. 23 North Carolina State during a critical second-half stretch, matching his season high with 29 points to lead the Wolfpack past rival North Carolina.
Joiner had 20 of his points after the break for the Wolfpack (21-7, 11-6 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Caleb Love scored 20 points to lead the Tar Heels (16-11, 8-8), who continued a February crash that has put their NCAA Tournament chances in growing jeopardy.
