CINCINNATI -- Tommy Edman snapped a sixth-inning tie with his first career grand slam and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 Thursday night for their fifth win in six games.
All-Star Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and Edman broke it open an inning later.
The slam came one pitch after the Reds just missed what would have been an inning-ending double play. Reliever Robert Stephenson retired pinch-hitter Yairo Munoz on a bases-loaded fly to right fielder Yasiel Puig, and Puig's throw home kept Matt Wieters at third. Catcher Juan Graterol's throw to first almost caught Kolten Wong off the bag, but Wong got his hand to the base a split-second before Joey Votto's tag.
Stephenson (2-2) allowed four hits and five runs while getting just two outs.
Edman's blow gave Dakota Hudson the win. Hudson (9-4) gave up six hits and three runs with two walks and three strikeouts in five innings. He's 7-1 over his last 11 starts. Hudson also hit a batter.
The Reds are 2-5 since the All-Star break and dropped eight games behind the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs.
Nationals 13, Braves 4
ATLANTA -- Stephen Strasburg had a three-run homer among his three hits and set a franchise-record for a pitcher with five RBIs, as the surging Washington beat Atlanta.
Washington had four extra-base hits, including Strasburg's homer, in an eight-run third inning.
The Nationals, who have won 14 of their last 18 games, cut Atlanta's lead to 51/2 games in the NL East by winning the opener of a four-game series.
Phillies 7, Dodgers 6
PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper tied the game in his Phillie Phanatic headband with an RBI single and Rhys Hoskins ripped a two-RBI single in the seventh inning to rally Philadelphia past Los Angeles.
Marlins 4, Padres 3
MIAMI -- Brian Anderson doubled home the winning run with one out in the ninth inning, and the Miami Marlins earned their first walkoff victory of the year by beating San Diego.
Yankees 6, Rays 2, Game 1; Yankees 5, Rays 1, Game 2
NEW YORK -- Manager Aaron Boone got fired up at rookie umpire Brennan Miller in a profane second-inning rant, and New York awoke from a sleepy start to rally past Tampa Bay.
Brett Gardner took a 1-2 splitter on or off the inside of the plate for strike three, returned to the dugout, slammed his bat into the helmet cubbyholes nine times and then eight times into the dugout roof. Microphones caught Boone yelling that the pitch was outside to Miller, a Triple-A International League crew chief who made his big league debut April 20 as a call-up umpire.
Miller said, "I heard you, Aaron," and when Boone persisted, the umpire ejected him. Boone ran out and kept up the argument, getting close to Miller's face and clapping his hands for emphasis in a profanity filled performance that would have made Billy Martin proud.
New York rallied to win the second game 5-1 and reopen an eight-game AL East lead over the second-place Rays.
Indians 6, Tigers 3
CLEVELAND -- Trevor Bauer struck out 10 in 62/3 innings, José Ramírez hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth and Cleveland beat Detroit for the 11th straight time.
Royals 6, White Sox 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Cheslor Cuthbert and Jorge Soler homered in a five-run third inning and Kansas City stayed hot, completing a four-game sweep of Chicago.
Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 0
BOSTON -- Chris Sale and two relievers combined on a two-hitter, and the Boston left-hander struck out 12 in six innings for his first regular-season win at Fenway Park in more than a year with a victory over Toronto.
