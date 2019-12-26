Edward Aschoff, a rising college football reporter for ESPN, died Tuesday on his birthday after what the network described as a "brief illness." Colleagues and friends on social media have identified the ailment as pneumonia. He was 34 years old.
Known for his deep and compassionate reporting - one of his most recent stories was about LSU halfback Clyde Edwards-Helaire's relationship with his father and stepfather - and his snappy attire, Aschoff was a magnetic figure around any college football team, contemporaries said in remembrances Wednesday.
His death is an emotional blow both to those colleagues and to the network, which continues cultivating new on-air talent to replace the retiring generation of ESPN veterans who helped build its reputation as the "worldwide leader in sports."
Aschoff contracted pneumonia covering Ohio State's 56-27 victory over archival Michigan on Nov. 30, according to his Instagram page. He also tweeted about the illness, describing himself as someone "who never gets sick and has a very good immune system."
Aschoff grew up in Oxford, Mississippi, where his father was a professor at the University of Mississippi and his mother was a special education public school teacher. He attended the University of Florida, where he studied journalism and played bass drum for the school's "Pride of the Sunshine" marching band.
Upon graduating in 2008, he covered Gators football, basketball and baseball for the Gainesville Sun and joined ESPN in 2011 to blog about the Southeastern Conference. He rose quickly through the ranks and relocated from Atlanta to Los Angeles in 2017 to take on a national role that included more television appearances, while also working as a TV and radio sideline reporter during football broadcasts.
"Ed was one of the smartest, brightest reporters I've ever had the pleasure of working with," ESPN Executive Editor Lauren Reynolds said in a statement. "Watching him grow from our co-SEC reporter with Chris Low to a multiplatform national reporter was a treat. For as good of a reporter Ed was, he was an even better person. He always put people first - those whose stories he told, and those who had the honor of working alongside him.
"The outpouring of love and support from those whose lives he touched has been overwhelming and is a testament to the light he brought to this world."
He developed an encyclopedic knowledge of the top restaurants and college-town haunts during each road trip, according to co-workers. His favorite spot was in his hometown, the Ajax Diner in Oxford. He was set to be married in April to his fiancee Katy Berteau in New Orleans.
Aschoff covered three of the four teams in the College Football Playoffs this year, No. 1 Louisiana State, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 4 Oklahoma, and likely would have reported on Saturday's national semifinals.
Tributes from figures around sports media arrived on Christmas morning.
Southern California Coach Clay Helton opened his Tuesday news conference offering condolences to the Aschoff family.
"He was nothing but first class to this organization and always to me," Helton said. "Ed, you'll be missed."
Others described him as a "truly wonderful human," a "beautiful young man" and someone who "made the world a better place."
"He smiled with his entire being, loved his fiancee and family, and brought joy to the job," ESPN Senior Vice President Rob King tweeted. "I hope you knew him, too."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.