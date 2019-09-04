Flaherty, Cardinals shut down Giants, 1-0

ST. LOUIS — Jack Flaherty pitched one-hit ball over eight innings, Marcell Ozuna homered and the St. Louis Cardinals — with a fluky foul ball-turned-base hit — beat the San Francisco Giants 1-0 Tuesday night.
Flaherty (9-7) carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and dominated with eight strikeouts and a walk. The 23-year-old right-hander threw a career-high 113 pitches, 84 for strikes, and lowered his ERA to 0.90 over his past 11 starts dating to July 7.
Mike Yastrzemski had San Francisco's only two hits, the first a soft line drive with two outs in the sixth, and the second a single off closer Carlos Martinez in the ninth.
St. Louis only had five hits, including one by Paul DeJong that looked like a trick pool shot. DeJong hit a ball that rolled about 10 feet foul of the first base line before spinning all the way back into fair territory roughly 3/4 of the way to the bag. DeJong raced to first to load the bases with two outs in the first.
