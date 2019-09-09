PITTSBURGH -- Jack Flaherty (10-7) had another strong start in his scintillating second half, scattering five hits over eight electric innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.
BREWERS 8, CUBS 5
MILWAUKEE -- Tyler Austin drove a pinch-hit, three-run homer during the Brewers' five-run fourth inning against Jon Lester, and Milwaukee beat the Chicago Cubs on Sunday to tighten the NL wild-card race.
NATIONALS 9,BRAVES 4
ATLANTA -- Max Scherzer won for the first time in two months, Juan Soto homered and Washington beat Atlanta on Sunday to stop the NL East leaders' nine-game winning streak, their longest in five years.
PHILLIES 10, METS 7
NEW YORK -- Maikel Franco, Scott Kingery and Adam Haseley homered as Philadelphia overcame an early deficit and outlasted the New York Mets on Sunday to further tighten the NL wild-card race.
The game took 4 hours, 29 minutes -- a minute short of matching the longest nine-inning game in NL history. When it was over, Philadelphia had closed within two games of Chicago for the second wild-card spot.
DODGERS 5, PADRES 0
LOS ANGELES -- Corey Seager and Matt Beaty homered, Kenta Maeda threw four dominant innings in relief, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat San Francisco on Sunday to reduce their magic number to clinch the NL West to two.
REDS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3
CINCINNATI -- Relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen lined a game-ending, pinch-hit double in the ninth inning to help Cincinnati snap Arizona's five-game winning streak on Sunday.
PADRES 2, ROCKIES 1
SAN DIEGO -- Wil Myers singled in Manny Machado with one out in the 10th inning to give San Diego Padres a win Sunday against Colorado and a series victory in a matchup between the worst teams in the NL West.
INDIANS 5, TWINS 2
MINNEAPOLIS -- Mike Clevenger won his 10th straight decision, and Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor homered as Cleveland Indians beat Minnesota on Sunday.
ASTROS 21,MARINERS 1
HOUSTON -- Gerrit Cole celebrated his 29th birthday by allowing one hit with 15 strikeouts in a season-high eight innings, and Houston routed Seattle on Sunday.
RAYS 8, BLUE JAYS 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tyler Glasnow struck out five over two innings in his return from a four-month layoff caused by a strained right forearm, and Tampa Bay beat Toronto on Sunday to complete a four-game sweep that left the Blue Jays as the fifth major league team on pace to lose 100 games.
A'S 3, TIGERS 1
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Sean Manaea matched his career high by striking out 10 in his second start following shoulder surgery, and Oakland beat Detroit on Sunday to give the Tigers their first 100-loss season since 2003.
MARLINS 9, ROYALS 0
MIAMI -- Sandy Alcantara became the first Marlins pitcher with two shutouts in his rookie season since Dontrelle Willis, and Miami beat Kansas City on Sunday.
RANGERS 10,ORIOLES 4
BALTIMORE -- Rookie Nick Solak had three hits and four RBIs, Ronald Guzman and Rougned Odor homered and Texas beat Baltimore on Sunday to complete a four-game sweep of the Orioles.
WHITE SOX 5, ANGELS 1
CHICAGO -- Danny Mendick hit his first career home run, José Abreu got his 31st of the season, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 on Sunday.
