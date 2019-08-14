KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jack Flaherty tossed seven innings of three-hit ball, Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt drove in the only runs and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 2-0 on Tuesday night.
Flaherty (6-6) struck out seven with a lone walk in his sixth consecutive stingy start since the All-Star break. He's allowed 20 hits with 50 strikeouts and 0.70 ERA over that span.
The right-hander headed for the showers after throwing 110 pitches, and the St. Louis bullpen nailed down the win. Andrew Miller worked around a single in the eighth and retired Alex Gordon in the ninth, and Carlos Martínez got the final two outs, completing the four-hitter and earning his 13th save.
