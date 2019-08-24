Flaherty, Ozuna help Cards past Rockies, back into 1st place

ST. LOUIS — Jack Flaherty pitched six scoreless innings, Marcell Ozuna homered and drove in three runs, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 8-3 on Friday night.
The Cardinals moved back into first place in the NL Central, one-half game ahead of the Chicago Cubs, who lost to Washington earlier Friday. The Cardinals have won five of six and 11 of 14.
The Rockies lost for the fourth time in five games and fell to 18-37 since June 21.
Flaherty (8-6) allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked one. He has allowed one earned run in his past 34 innings and has won four straight decisions. He hasn't lost since July 7, when he allowed just two hits at San Francisco but St. Louis fell 1-0.
