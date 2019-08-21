Fowler spurs Cards past Brewers

ST. LOUIS -- Dexter Fowler hit a bases-loaded double and drove in four runs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals past the Milwaukee Brewers, 9-4, on Tuesday night in the second game of the series between NL Central contenders.
Tyler Webb (1-1) earned his first major-league victory with one-third inning of work in his 79th career game. He struck out pitch-hitter Ben Gamel.
The Cardinals have won nine of their last 11 games, while the Brewers have lost six of their last eight. St. Louis remained in first place by a half-game over the Chicago Cubs, who beat San Francisco 5-3. Third-place Milwaukee is four games back.
St. Louis broke the game open with a four-run sixth against three Milwaukee relievers. Jeremy Jeffress (3-4) loaded the bases. Alex Claudio came in and struck out Kolten Wong. Junior Guerra entered and walked Harrison Bader, who was recalled earlier in the day. After striking out pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter, Fowler hit a 3-2 pitch into short left field that fell between three Brewers for a double and a 5-2 lead.
Wong hit a two-run single in the seventh, making it 7-2. The Cardinals added two more runs when Fowler and Tommy Edman drew bases-loaded walks.
Cubs 5, Giants 3
CHICAGO -- Anthony Rizzo homered twice and Cole Hamels pitched six innings for his first win in two months, helping Chicago top San Francisco.
Nicholas Castellanos also went deep as Chicago earned its third straight victory. Jonathan Lucroy contributed a key run-scoring single after the Cubs won a replay challenge.
Reds 3, Padres 2
CINCINNATI -- Freddy Galvis hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the sixth inning, and Sonny Gray fanned 10 in six innings as Cincinnati beat San Diego.
Galvis, claimed off waivers from Toronto on August 12, followed Josh VanMeter's second hit of the game with an opposite-field drive to left. It was his second home run in two nights and career-high 21st of the season.
Braves 5, Marlins 1
ATLANTA -- Freddie Freeman homered twice and drove in four runs, Dallas Keuchel kept working out of trouble and Atlanta defeated Miami.
Freeman now has 102 RBIs -- the second 100-RBI season of his career. He had 109 in 2013.
Pirates 4, Nationals 1
PITTSBURGH -- Starling Marte hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in eighth inning, and Pittsburgh beat Washington.
After struggling to manage anything off Stephen Strasburg through seven innings, Pittsburgh loaded the bases against Wander Suero (3-7) with nobody out in the eighth when Adam Frazier bunted a single past the mound. Bryan Reynolds tied it 1-1 with a sacrifice fly before Marte drove a fastball from Daniel Hudson 397 feet to right-center for his 22nd homer of the season.
Mets 9, Indians 2
NEW YORK -- Michael Conforto hit a tiebreaking homer moments after an embarrassing error by Cleveland left fielder Oscar Mercado, and resurgent New York Mets rolled from there.
J.D. Davis also went deep and Steven Matz (8-7) permitted only one earned run in 61/3 innings as the Mets opened a critical homestand against a trio of playoff contenders with a resounding performance.
Phillies 3, Red Sox 2
BOSTON -- Aaron Nola pitched seven innings of four-hit ball to win for the sixth time in his last seven decisions, getting three runs of support in the first inning and cruising to a victory over Bostot.
Nola (12-3) allowed two runs and one walk while striking out seven.
Astros 6, Tigers 3
HOUSTON -- George Springer, Jose Altuve and Martín Maldonado homered to lead Houston past Detroit.
The Astros jumped on Spencer Turnbull (3-12) for six hits and five runs in three innings as he lost his eighth straight decision to remain winless since May 31.
Twins 14, White Sox 4
MINNEAPOLIS -- Nelson Cruz homered and drove in three runs on four hits for Minnesota in his second game back from a wrist injury, yet another powerful performance at the plate by the 39-year-old DH for the Twins in a win over Chicago.
Max Kepler hit a two-run homer to stay one ahead of Cruz for the team lead, starting pitcher Michael Pineda (9-5) stayed strong for seven innings, and the Twins raised their lead on Cleveland in the AL Central race to three games.
Orioles 4, Royals 1
BALTIMORE -- Hanser Alberto hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, and Baltimore ended an eight-game losing streak by beating Kansas City.
Angels 5, Rangers 1, Game 1
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Mike Trout matched the MLB lead with his career-best 42nd homer, Andrew Heaney had a career-high 14 strikeouts without a walk over eight innings and Los Angeles beat Texas Rangers in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.
Trout lined a two-run shot into the left field seats immediately after David Fletcher led off the game with a single off Joe Palumbo (0-2). It was Trout's 10th homer this year against the Rangers, matching the most ever by an opponent against them in the same season.
Mariners 7, Rays 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tom Murphy hit a tiebreaking homer, his sixth in the last four games, in the sixth inning to lift Seattle over Tampa Bay.
Ex-players Dotel, Castillo linked to dominican republic drug ring
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel and cited ex-infielder Luis Castillo for their alleged links to a drug-trafficking and money-laundering ring, officials said Tuesday.
Dominican Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez said police are also actively pursuing the alleged leader of the ring, César Emilio Peralta, also known as "César the Abuser." Castillo -- not the current Cincinnati Reds' pitcher -- has not yet been arrested.
"Eighteen other people are linked to this network, including athletes and baseball players Octavio Dotel and Luis Castillo," Rodríguez said in a news conference, calling it "the most important drug trafficking structure in the region."
He said Peralta created a complicated system of companies to hide the origins of his assets, using members of his family and social circles, "including two sports figures in the Dominican Republic."
On his Instagram account, Castillo denied any ties to drugs.
"The truth is my country no longer works, my God, do you think that after making millions of dollars in Baseball I am going to dirty my hands with drugs?" the former player wrote.
Castillo was a three-time All-Star, won three Gold Gloves and was a member of the 2003 Florida Marlins team that won the World Series.
Mets reliever Gsellman has partially torn lat muscle
NEW YORK -- Mets reliever Robert Gsellman has a partially torn lat muscle that puts the rest of his season in jeopardy, a significant blow to New York's improved bullpen as the team chases a playoff berth.
Gsellman was placed on the 10-day injured list last weekend, retroactive to Aug. 14, with tightness in his right triceps. But an MRI showed a partial tear of his right lat, a similar injury to the one that sidelined teammate Noah Syndergaard for more than 4½ months in 2017.
Gsellman is 2-3 with a 4.66 ERA and one save in 52 appearances covering 632/3 innings. He has struck out 60 and walked 23.
New York began the night with 23 blown saves, tied for most in the majors, and the bullpen ranked 27th overall with a 5.21 ERA. But the unit's 4.03 mark since the All-Star break was fourth-best in the National League, a big reason the Mets have surged back into the playoff race with a sizzling second half.
Indians' Kluber shut down 2 weeks with abdominal strain
CLEVELAND -- Corey Kluber's comeback has been sidetracked.
The Cleveland Indians ace will be shut down for two weeks with an abdominal strain, an injury he sustained as he was rehabbing from a broken arm.
Kluber was pulled from a minor league outing for Triple-A Columbus at Charlotte on Sunday after one scoreless inning because of abdominal tightness. It was his third rehab start as he tries to return from the injury, and he was scheduled to throw 80-85 pitches. If everything had gone well, it was possible he could have rejoined the Indians' rotation this week or soon after.
Instead, he returned to Cleveland, and the team said imaging tests confirmed the strain.
"When he came out after the first inning and felt something, fortunately he didn't go back out. He could have really made it worse," manager Terry Francona said Tuesday in New York before the Indians played the Mets.
Kluber won't throw for two weeks before he's re-examined and a plan is formulated. The two-time Cy Young Award winner hopes to be part of Cleveland's playoff push.
