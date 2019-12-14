FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Shane Gatling scored a season-high 20 points and Tyler Bey had a big block down the stretch to help No. 24 Colorado hold off Colorado State, 56-48, on Friday night after squandering a 16-point lead.
The Rams (7-6) rebounded from a sluggish start in which they shot 17.9% during the first half and scored just 12 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.