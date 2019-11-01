BOONE, N.C. -- Wesley Kennedy ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns and Georgia Southern upset No. 20 Appalachian State for the second straight season 24-21 on Thursday night.
The Eagles (5-3, 3-1 Sun Belt) ran for 335 yards and held the country's ninth-highest scoring offense in check most of the night on a rainy, windy Halloween night.
Georgia Southern ended Appalachian State's 13-game winning streak, handing the Mountaineers their first loss since the Eagles knocked off them out of the Top 25 more than a year ago with a 34-14 victory.
Appalachian State again struggled defending Georgia Southern's triple-option offense.
Kennedy struck the biggest blow when he took an option pitch from Shai Werts and raced 68 yards for a touchdown on the first possession of the second half. Werts blew through a huge hole in the line and raced 55 yards for a score on the ensuing possession to give the Eagles a 24-7 lead, sending the vast majority of the crowd heading to the exits.
Appalachian State (7-1, 4-1) came in averaging 41 points, but struggled to get any momentum going for the first three quarters other than a 92-yard touchdown drive in the final 2 minutes of the first half.
Zac Thomas tried to rally App State with two fourth-quarter TD passes to Corey Sutton, but the Mountaineers' final two drives ended without any points. Thomas threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns.
The win is a big one for Georgia Southern because it gives its the tiebreaker advantage over Appalachian State when it comes to determining who goes to the Sun Belt Conference championship. Both teams, along with Georgia State, have one loss in the Eastern Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.