Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.jpg

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) goes up for a shot during the second half Sunday against the New York Knicks in New York. The Thunder won 145-135.

 AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

NEW YORK — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and Oklahoma City shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over New York.

Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder, who picked up their fifth straight victory at Madison Square Garden. Giddey joined Wilt Chamberlain (1968) as the only other player in NBA history to record triple-doubles during their first two games at MSG.

