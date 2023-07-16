McIlroy makes enough putts to lead Scottish Open by 1 over Kim
GULLANE, Scotland — Rory McIlroy made just enough birdie putts for a 3-under 67 in increasingly windy conditions Saturday to keep his one-shot lead over Tom Kim in the Genesis Scottish Open.
McIlroy still didn’t make as many as he expected, a common refrain for most players, though he has raw numbers supporting him. One day after missing nine putts from 10 feet or closer, he missed an eagle attempt from just over 3 feet and a birdie putt from 5 feet as he was trying to build a cushion at The Renaissance Club.
McIlroy was at 13-under 197 as he bids for his first professional victory in Scotland. He has never finished in the top 10 in seven previous tries as a pro, and he has three runner-up finishes in the Dunhill Links. He has four top-five finishes in British Opens held in Scotland.
Kim made everything he needed to for a 67, and that’s what kept him in the game. He said he didn’t hit the ball as well as he did the previous day and often was out of position but was most pleased that he hung around and managed a bogey-free round.
That was in jeopardy on the par-4 18th hole when Kim missed the fairway to the right, found himself in a nasty lie to the left and walked off with a par and a fist pump after making his putt from about 10 feet.
“I felt like that putt was the cherry on top because I fought so hard just to get everything out of that round,” Kim said. “To be able to walk off with a par ... that was huge, obviously, with momentum and everything. Puts me in a good spot of have a chance tomorrow.”
And then it might be time for everyone to hold on to their hats.
Starting times were moved up to early morning Saturday because of heavy rain expected in the afternoon. The Sunday forecast called for wind of around 30 mph, and that was before gusts. The Sunday start is 6:45 a.m., even earlier than the third round.
PGA Tour rookie Cone shoots 63, takes lead in Barbasol Championship
NICHOLASVILLE — PGA Tour rookie Trevor Cone shot a 9-under 63 on Saturday at rainy Keene Trace to take the third-round lead in the Barbasol Championship.
Cone had a 17-under 199 total for a one-stroke advantage over Lucas Glover and Vincent Norrman in the event co-sanctioned by the European tour.
Cone had a bogey-free round, with the tee times moved up because of the rain.
The 30-year-old former Virginia Tech player was 5 under after eight holes.
The 43-year-old Glover, the leader after each of the first two rounds, had a 69 for his 11th straight round in the 60s.
The 2009 U.S. Open champion switched to a long putter two weeks ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He tied for fourth that week in Detroit and tied for sixth last week in the John Deere Classic.
Norrman, from Sweden, had his second straight 67.
At Dana Open, Grant just misses chance to become second LPGA Tour player to break 60
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Linn Grant missed a chance to become the second LPGA Tour player to break 60. Putting herself in position for a breakthrough victory in the Dana Open was a big consolation on a long, rainy Saturday at Highland Meadows.
Nine under on her first 13 holes, Grant played the final five in even par for a 9-under 62. Fellow Swede Annika Sorenstam is the lone LPGA Tour player to shoot 59, accomplishing the feat in the 2001 Standard Register Ping at par-72 Moon Valley in Phoenix.
Two strokes back entering the round, Grant had an 18-under 195 total to take a six-stroke lead over U.S. Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz (68), Stephanie Kyriacou (65), Maria Fassi (67), Matilda Castren (67) and Emily Pedersen (67).
Seeking her first LPGA Tour victory, the 24-year-old Grant won the Jabra Ladies Open in May in France for her fifth Ladies European Tour title in two seasons.
Grant opened with a par Saturday and birdied the next four. After a rain delay of 3 hours, 48 minutes, she resumed play on No. 8 and added a birdie on No. 9 for a front-nine 29. She holed out from 148 yards for eagle on the par-4 11th and birdied Nos. 12 and 13.
Needing to play the final five in 3 under for a 59, the former Arizona State player parred the next two, bogeyed the par-4 16th, birdied the par-5 17th and parred the par-5 18th.
Stricker, Frazar share lead at Firestone in Kaulig Companies Championship
AKRON, Ohio — Steve Stricker shot a 5-under 65 on Saturday for a share of the lead with Harrison Frazar in the Kaulig Companies Championship, the fourth of the PGA Tour Champions’ five major tournaments.
Frazar had a 70 to match Stricker at 7-under 203 at Firestone, with the third-round tee times moved up in a successful bid to dodge afternoon rain.
The 56-year-old Stricker rebounded from a second-round 73. He has four victories this season, winning the first two majors of the year.
The 51-year-old Frazar is winless on the 50-and-over tour. He won the 2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic for his lone PGA Tour title.
Stephen Curry makes hole-in-one, leads American Century Championship
STATELINE, Nev. — Stephen Curry, from way downtown!
The Golden State Warriors star made a hole-in-one Saturday in the American Century Championship celebrity tournament.
Fans roared as Curry hit the shot on the 152-yard par-3 seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe, ripped off his hat, held a finger in the air and sprinted to the hole, smacking the flag like a runner crossing the finish line.
“That was wild,” Curry said. “It was good contact, right at the stick, but even if you’re painting the flag and it looks good, you never really expect it to go in. I just saw a bunch of hands go up, and then you just kind of black out.”
The eight-point ace helped Curry maintain the lead in the modified Stableford event, three points ahead of Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski and former tennis player Mardy Fish. Players also receive a point for par, three for birdie and six for eagle and are deducted two points for double bogey or worse.
Curry had 50 points after his 23-point round. Fish, the 2020 winner, had a 29-point day. Pavelski scored 24 points.
Curry had his second career hole-in-one and the fifth in tournament history.
