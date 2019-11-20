SPOKANE, Wash. -- Ryan Woolridge had 19 points and nine rebounds, and No. 8 Gonzaga held off Texas-Arlington 72-66 Tuesday night.
Killian Tillie played for the first time this season and added 15 points and eight rebounds for Gonzaga (5-0), which has won 26 consecutive home games. Admon Gilder scored 13 points.
Jabari Narcis scored 16 points for Texas-Arlington (2-3), sinking all five of his 3-point attempts. Brian Warren and David Azore scored 15 points each for the Mavericks, who lost at No. 11 Oregon 67-47 on Sunday.
Tillie missed the first four games recovering from knee surgery.
No. 4 Kansas 75, East Tennessee State 63
LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Udoka Azubuike pounded home 21 points, Devon Dotson added 19 and fourth-ranked Kansas weathered East Tennessee State's second-half charge to escape.
Marcus Garrett added 13 points for the Jayhawks (3-1), who led by as many as 18 early in the game before the Pirates (3-1) closed within 61-56 with just over 5 minutes to go.
Azubuike's assortment of dunks, a couple of poised plays by Dotson and Garrett, and three misfires from beyond the arc by the Pirates' Patrick Good allowed the Jayhawks to ease away.
Bo Hodges had 22 points and Lucas N'Guessan scored 11 for the Pirates, who were off to their best start since the 1998-99 season.
No. 6 Maryland 74, Fairfield 55
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Jalen Smith had 17 points and eight rebounds, and No. 6 Maryland used depth and balance to wear down Fairfield.
The Terrapins (4-0) took the lead for good at 9-8, increased the margin to 14 at halftime and cruised to the finish.
Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 12 points to pass James Gist and move into the Top 20 on Maryland's career scoring list with 1,424.
No. 7 Virginia 61, Vermont 55
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Mamadi Diakite scored 19 points and No. 7 Virginia withstood a 3-point shooting display by Anthony Lamb and beat Vermont.
The Cavaliers (4-0) trailed before Diakite's basket gave them a 50-49 lead with 5:12 left and sparked a 9-0 run.
Jay Huff scored twice in the spurt and Braxton Key hit a 3-pointer as Virginia held the Catamounts scoreless, and forced four turnovers, in a nearly four-minute span.
Lamb scored 30 for Vermont (4-1), including 25 in the second half, to nearly match the point total of the Cavaliers' first two opponents of the season, who each managed just 34 points.
Stef Smith added 11 points, but Virginia turned Vermont's 13 turnovers into 20 points.
