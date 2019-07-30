DENVER -- Behind a terrific performance by starter Jon Gray, the Rockies routed the Dodgers, 9-1, on Monday night at in the opener of a three-game series.
Gray pitched a season-high eight innings, allowing one run on just three hits. He struck out six and walked three. It marked the third time in his career that Gray pitched eight or more innings.
Colorado blew the game open with five runs in the fifth inning, keyed by Nolan Arenado's two-run single.
The Dodgers committed two errors.
Nationals 6, Braves 3
WASHINGTON -- Anthony Rendon hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the sixth inning, and Washington beat Atlanta in the opener of a three-game series to close within 4½ games of the NL East leader.
Rendon, who had two hits, is batting .370 in his last 19 games with nine doubles, three homers and 20 RBIs.
Reds 11, Pirates 6
CINCINNATI -- Jose Iglesias' grand slam completed Cincinnati's 10-run second inning and the Reds beat the after Pittsburgh traded scheduled starter Jordan Lyles to the Brewers.
The last-place Pirates lost their ninth straight, their longest skid since they dropped 10 in a row in 2011.
Marlins 11, Diamondbacks 6
MIAMI -- Caleb Smith endured a bad stretch after a baserunning adventure but recovered to pitch seven innings and help Miami beat Arizona.
The left-hander has won his past four decisions for the team with the National League's worst record.
Blue Jays 7, Royals 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Cavan Biggio hit the go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, Randal Grichuk and Teoscar Hernandez also went deep, and Toronto beat Kansas City.
Top prospect Bo Bichette singled in the first at-bat of his big league career, and the Blue Jays got a strong spot start from Thomas Pannone in the opener of a 10-game trip.
Stroman eager to embrace 'bright lights' of native New York
NEW YORK -- Marcus Stroman vows not to be one of those pitchers crushed by the pressure of pitching in New York -- after all, he's a native.
A 28-year-old All-Star right-hander who grew up in Medford on Long Island, Stroman was acquired by the Mets from Toronto and hopes to debut for his new team on Friday at Pittsburgh as he fills a rotation slot vacated when Jason Vargas was dealt to Philadelphia.
"Oh, I think I'm ready for it. I mean, I think my personality kind of has shown that over the years, kind of never shy away from the bright lights," Stroman said Monday, a day after the trade was announced. "I get excited in the big moments, and I feel like I'm able to really kind of lock in. So I know that New York is obsessed with winning, and that's how I am. So I'm excited to kind of have that pressure behind me each and every start. I kind of enjoy that. I don't think the pressure behind it should faze me at all."
Stroman is 6-11 in 21 starts despite a 2.96 ERA that was fifth-best in the American League.
Dodgers ship lefty rosscup to Cardinals
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded left-hander Zac Rosscup to the St. Louis Cardinals for cash.
The Dodgers also put Enrique Hernández on the injured list with a sprained left hand Monday.
Rosscup finished last season with Los Angeles, but was designated for assignment in November. He signed with Seattle, but was designated for assignment May 17.
Rosscup is 2-0 with a 5.00 ERA in 28 combined appearances this season. He likely will join the Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate in Memphis.
St. Louis optioned outfielder Harrison Bader to Memphis. Bader is batting .195 in 90 games this season and had started just six games since the All-Star break.
Mets trade Vargas to Phillies
NEW YORK -- The Philadelphia Phillies bolstered their beleaguered rotation.
Left-hander Jason Vargas was acquired from the New York Mets on Monday for Double-A catcher Austin Bossart.
The 36-year-old is 6-5 with a 4.01 ERA, winning his last three starts. He became expendable when the Mets acquired right-hander Marcus Stroman from Toronto on Sunday night for a pair of pitching prospects.
"Jason Vargas is battle-tested and has been relatively effective for the better part of a decade now," Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said. "He gives his team a chance to win the game every time he takes the ball. I like the fact it's a different look. He's a soft-tossing lefty. We have a lot of hard-throwing righties. He's a good complement to our pitching staff."
Vargas is expected to start this weekend against the Chicago White Sox. Zach Eflin, who is scheduled to pitch Friday, has a 10.46 ERA in his last six starts. Vargas could take that spot on regular four days' rest.
Vargas is owed $2,666,667 of his $8 million salary for the remainder of this season, and his contract includes an $8 million club option for 2020 with a $2 million buyout. He receives a $250,000 assignment bonus.
