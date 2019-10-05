eh
- OPD closes Bradley probe with no charges
- Fiscal Court commits $100K to RiverPark
- Norris remembered for commitment to law enforcement
- VFW says property tax bill backlash not intended
- City names OFD veteran as new fire chief
- Tapscott's Inc. closing after 86 years
- Aces pull away from Cougars
- Daviess County club ready for opening day
- Angle -- Gaddis
- VFW reeling from latest tax bill
- Feds return Daviess County fugitive to Owensboro
- City now has 11 food trucks
- Children with rare neurological speech disorder apraxia rely on therapy
- Police Reports: Sept. 29, 2019
- Echo Lake Foods to reopen, hire 100 to 125
- Graffiti suspect charged with felony vandalism
Commented
- Readers Write: Sept. 30, 2019 (2)
- It is past time for the fairness ordinance (1)
- Why millions of senior citizens can't get needed medications (1)
- Sweet success: Rolling Pin changes hands (1)
- Fairness fight brought to Fiscal Court (1)
- New school ratings unrolled (1)
- No appointment needed (1)
- New Daviess County Middle School design released (1)
- Downtown ROMP, Air Show highlight weekend events (1)
- CVB creating 'Storytellers' program (1)
