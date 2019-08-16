Harper's slam caps Phillies' sweep of Cubs

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper blasted a grand slam with one out in the ninth inning, capping a six-run rally that sent the Philadelphia Phillies over the Chicago Cubs 7-5 Thursday night for a three-game sweep.
Harper delivered his biggest hit yet in his first season with the Phillies, celebrating while running around the bases and then getting mobbed by teammates at the plate.
Cubs starter Yu Darvish struck out 10, silencing Philadelphia’s bats for seven innings a night after the Phillies scored 11 runs in former manager Charlie Manuel’s debut as hitting coach.
But the Phillies rallied against Chicago’s bullpen and moved within one game of the Cubs for the second wild-card spot in the NL.
Pinch-hitter Brad Miller chased Rowan Wick with an RBI single in the ninth that cut it to 5-2 and Roman Quinn greeted Pedro Strop with an RBI single to make it a two-run game. Strop (2-5) hit Rhys Hoskins to load the bases with one out.
Derek Holland entered to face Harper and got ahead 0-2 in the count. Harper fouled off a 2-2 pitch before launching his 25th homer way out to right.
Ranger Suarez (4-1) tossed two scoreless innings to earn the win.
Anthony Rizzo, batting leadoff after the original lineup had him in his usual cleanup spot, gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the third when he hit his 22nd homer.
Ian Happ led off the fourth with a triple and scored on David Bote’s double. Albert Almora Jr. hit an RBI single with two outs, went to second on the throw home and advanced to third on shortstop Jean Segura’s fielding error. Rizzo’s single made it 4-0.
Kyle Schwarber slammed his 100th career homer and team-high 28th this season into the bushes in center field to put the Cubs ahead 5-0 in the fifth.
Corey Dickerson hit an RBI single with two outs in the eighth off Wick, but right fielder Nicholas Castellanos threw out Hoskins trying to score from second on the play to end the inning.
Reds 2, Cardinals 1
CINCINNATI — Sonny Gray struck out 10 while pitching five scoreless innings, and the Cincinnati Reds held off the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Thursday night.
Gray, Robert Stephenson, Michael Lorenzen and Raisel Iglesias combined for a two-hitter. Iglesias surrendered Kolten Wong’s check-swing RBI double in the ninth before retiring pinch-hitter Matt Wieters on a fly ball to center to finish his 24th save.
Mets 10, Braves 8
ATLANTA — Pete Alonso drove in six runs with five hits, including a three-run homer that helped lead to Julio Teheran’s shortest career start, and the New York Mets held on in the ninth inning to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-8 on Thursday night.
Marlins 13, Dodgers 7
MIAMI — The Miami Marlins turned the tables on the Los Angeles Dodgers in their rout-filled season series, winning 13-7 Thursday afternoon despite giving up four home runs, including Cody Bellinger’s 40th.
Indians 19, Yankees 5
NEW YORK — Jose Ramirez hit two early homers, including his first career grand slam in a seven-run opening inning, and the Cleveland Indians pummeled the New York Yankees 19-5 on Thursday night in the start of a four-game series between American League pennant contenders.
Twins 13, Rangers 6
ARLINGTON, Texas — Luis Arraez hit the first of three more homers by the slugging Minnesota Twins, putting them ahead to stay in a 13-6 win over the Texas Rangers on Thursday night.
Miguel Sanó and Eddie Rosario also went deep for Minnesota (73-48), which maintained a half-game lead over Cleveland for the AL Central lead. With 41 games left in the regular season, the Twins’ 236 homers are 31 short of the MLB record set by the New York Yankees last year.
Mariners 7, Tigers 2
DETROIT — Dylan Moore homered and Kyle Seager drove in three runs and the Seattle Mariners topped the Detroit Tigers 7-2 on Thursday.
Mallex Smith stole two bases, giving him 34, the most in the majors. The Mariners won two of three after losing eight of their previous nine.
Stanton, Yankees targeting September return from injury
NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton wants to return from his knee injury in time to fine-tune that powerful swing for October.
Sidelined nearly all season, the New York Yankees slugger is hitting indoors and throwing as he rehabs from a sprained right knee that’s been slow to heal since he got hurt June 25. The next step will be jogging and running outside before ramping up baseball activities.
General manager Brian Cashman originally targeted August but now says the AL East leaders hope to get Stanton back sometime in September.
“Once I start moving around, just see how it bounces back. But I do want to have a few weeks of at-bats before October, for sure,” Stanton said Thursday in his first comments to reporters in a while. “I want to be out there for a couple weeks, just the game routine and having whatever amount of at-bats I can.”
The 2017 NL MVP said he’s confident he’ll return to health this season but has no particular date in mind.
“I’m doing everything I can to get there, so that’s what this process is and that’s what I’m working for,” he explained.
“The deadline is when my knee is ready to play major league games,” Stanton added. “So if something happens to that, then I can always get at-bats, non-big league at-bats, but by close to big league pitching, to catch me up if need be. But that is the deadline — not any rush past when my knee is ready.”
Stanton strained his left biceps on March 31 in his third game of the season, strained a shoulder and calf during his rehabilitation and returned June 18. He quickly went down again and is batting .290 with one home run and seven RBIs in nine games this year.
The outfielder and designated hitter was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday.
“It’s been brutal on my side, but it’s been really good to see the team playing so well. I mean, that’s what’s really kept it not so bad for me is just to watch everyone bringing together wins in all different type of ways, not one hero every night,” Stanton said. “That’s what I’ve been focusing on. Not poor me, all this stuff. I’m just watching how good we’ve been playing and just, what strategy for me to come file in. Not to just be back playing, but to get another little boost to what we’ve already been doing really well.”
Despite a cavalcade of injuries to All-Stars and other accomplished players, the streaking Yankees began the day tied for the best record in the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers at 81-41.
Pointed toward the playoffs, New York held a 10-game lead in the AL East with 40 to play.
“I’m definitely glad to be hitting and moving around. Still got a lot of work to do, but I’m definitely glad for that,” Stanton said. “Just waiting on this knee to be full go and then we’ll be ready.”
