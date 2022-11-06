PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Russell Henley rolled in a 25-foot birdie putt on his first hole and never really let up Saturday until he had a 6-under 65 and doubled the size of his lead to six shots in the World Wide Technology at Mayakoba.

This is the sixth time Henley has had at least a share of the 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour, and while he has converted only one of them into a victory — his rookie start in 2013 in Hawaii — he has never had a lead like this.

