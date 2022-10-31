Henry runs for 219 yards, 2 TDs as Titans down Texans 17-10

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry runs 29 yards for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half Sunday in Houston.

 AP Photo/Eric Gay

HOUSTON (AP) — Derrick Henry dominated Houston again, running for 219 yards and two touchdowns to carry Tennessee.

It was Henry’s fourth straight 200-yard game against the Texans, making him the first player in NFL history to have at least 150 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in four consecutive games against the same opponent. The 28-year-old has six 200-yard games in his career, tying O.J. Simpson and Adrian Peterson for the most in NFL history.

