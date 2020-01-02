PASADENA, Calif. -- Justin Herbert passed for just 138 yards without a touchdown, and Oregon (12-2) managed just 204 yards of offense -- the fewest by any Rose Bowl team in 40 years -- but the Ducks held off No. 11 Wisconsin to win its third straight trip to the Granddaddy of Them All.
"I wish it wasn't over," Herbert said. "This has been the best four years of my life. I've been honored to be a part of this team."
Three years after coach Mark Helfrich was fired when the Ducks went 4-8 in Herbert's freshman season, Oregon held on to cap a Pac-12 championship campaign with its 12th win in 13 games and the fourth Rose Bowl win in school history.
Aron Cruickshank returned an early kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown for the Big Ten runner-up Badgers (10-4), but they lost in their fourth consecutive trip to Pasadena over the last 10 years.
Outback Bowl
Minnesota 31, Auburn 24
TAMPA, Fla. -- Tyler Johnson had 12 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns Wednesday to become Minnesota's career receiving leader and propel the 16th-ranked Gophers to a victory over No. 9 Auburn in the Outback Bowl.
"We challenged everyone of our players, you want to be a blue blood you've got to beat the blue bloods," Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said.
Tyler Johnson had 12 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns to become the Gophers' career receiving leader and Minnesota (11-2) outrushed the Tigers 215-56.
"We didn't overlook them. I think our guys were ready to play. I think our guys played hard but they made the plays, we didn't," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.
Auburn ended its season 9-4.
Citrus Bowl
Auburn 35, Michigan 16
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Mac Jones threw three touchdown passes, Jerry Jeudy became the first Alabama player to top 200 receiving yards in a bowl game and the ninth-ranked Crimson Tide (11-2) topped No. 17 Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.
Jones connected with Jeudy for an 85-yard score on Alabama's first snap, DeVonta Smith and Miller Forristall added touchdown grabs in the second half for the Crimson Tide (11-2), which trailed 16-14 at the break. Najee Harris ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns for Alabama.
The Wolverines wrapped up their season at 9-4.
