Hiura hits 2 HRs, Brewers beat Pirates 8-3 to complete sweep

PITTSBURGH — Keston Hiura hit two home runs and drove in three runs Wednesday night, powering the Milwaukee Brewers to an 8-3 win and three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Hiura hit a two-run homer with two out in the first inning for an early 2-0 lead. He sent a fastball from Trevor Williams 388 feet over the wall in right-center. His second homer, the 13th of his rookie season, was a solo shot that made the score 6-1 in the fifth. He also had a double in the third inning.
It was Hiura’s first multi-homer game, and came as he had just three hits in his first 21 at-bats in August.
The Brewers moved past the St. Louis Cardinals and into second place in the NL Central, three games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee entered the series mired in a four-game losing streak, and had lost six of seven.
The Pirates fell to 4-21 since the All-Star break.
Dodgers 2, Cardinals 1
LOS ANGELES — Russell Martin drove a two-run, two-out single up the middle for the Dodgers’ 10th walk-off win of the season, and Los Angeles swept the St. Louis Cardinals with a 2-1 victory Wednesday.
Martin improbably delivered after a frustrating offensive day for the Dodgers, who have won five straight. Los Angeles couldn’t score during seven brilliant innings of four-hit ball by Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty in his hometown ballpark, but the Dodgers still came through against St. Louis’ bullpen.
Nationals 4, Giants 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Gerardo Parra hit a three-run homer against his former team, Joe Ross pitched six shutout innings of three-hit ball and Washington completed a three-game sweep of San Francisco.
Ross (2-3), who grew up across the San Francisco Bay and played high school ball in Oakland, struck out five and walked two in his third start of the season.
Astros 14, Rockies 3
HOUSTON — Yuli Gurriel drove in a team record-tying eight runs, Gerrit Cole won his 10th straight decision and Houston routed Colorado for its sixth victory in a row.
Cole (14-5) struck out 10 in six innings. Undefeated in his last 14 starts, he allowed three hits and two runs to make Houston’s starters 16-1 in their last 19 starts.
Cubs 10, Athletics 1
CHICAGO — Ian Happ hit his second career grand slam, José Quintana tossed two-hit ball through seven innings to win his sixth straight decision and Chicago ripped Oakland.
Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run homer, Victor Caratini connected and Javier Báez kept up his latest hot streak with two hits and two RBIs as the Cubs responded with a rout of their own after Oakland pounded them 11-4 on Tuesday night.
Braves 11, Twins 7
MINNEAPOLIS — Ozzie Albies homered twice in his second straight four-hit game, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Freddie Freeman both went deep, and Atlanta again powered their way past Minnesota.
Max Fried (13-4) used a season-high 10 strikeouts to win his fourth consecutive start, pitching into the sixth inning before finding trouble. The terrific trio at the top of the lineup provided more than sufficient support, with Acuña, Albies and Freeman combining for eight hits and five RBIs in 15 at-bats. They were 23 for 45 with seven home runs and 15 RBIs in this three-game series.
Blue Jays 4, Rays 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Reliever Brock Stewart allowed two hits over four scoreless innings in his Toronto debut as the Blue Jays withstood a late Tampa Bay rally to beat the Rays.
Blue Jays rookie Bo Bichette set a team record with a double in eight straight games, breaking the mark of seven set by Carlos Delgado in 2000. The 21-year-old Bichette also extended his career-opening hitting streak to 10 games.
White Sox 8, Tigers 1
DETROIT — Ivan Nova pitched eight scoreless innings, and Chicago beat Detroit.
Nova (7-9) allowed five hits, walked three and struck out one as he picked up his third win in four starts.
Mariners 3, Padres 2
SEATTLE — Mallex Smith doubled leading off the eighth inning and scored when Daniel Vogelbach beat out a potential inning-ending double play as Seattle snapped a five-game skid.
Anthony Bass pitched the ninth for his second save and capped four solid innings from Seattle’s bullpen. Matt Magill (3-0) pitched the eighth to get the win.
Yankees 14, Orioles 2
BALTIMORE — Gio Urshela and Kyle Higashioka each hit two home runs, and the Yankees’ long-ball outburst against Baltimore reached historical proportions Wednesday night in a blowout that extended New York’s winning streak to eight.
Urshela had a pair of two-run drives, and Higashioka totaled five RBIs with his two shots. It was the first career multihomer game for both players.
ndians 2, Rangers 0, Game 1
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez’s two-run homer in the seventh inning — just Cleveland’s third hit — sent the Indians to a 2-0 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Ramírez connected on a 2-0 pitch from Ariel Jurado (6-7), who had blanked the Indians on two singles before allowing the third baseman’s 15th homer.
Indians 5, Rangers 1, game 2
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez homered again, Cleveland’s bullpen combined on a four-hitter and the Indians beat the Texas Rangers 5-1 to sweep a doubleheader Wednesday and gear up for a big, four-game series in Minnesota.
Mets 7, Marlins 2
NEW YORK — Michael Conforto homered twice, Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil hit two-run shots and the surging New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 7-2 Wednesday to complete a four-game sweep.
The Mets took another early lead and posted their sixth straight victory, winning for the 13th time in 14 games.
Cubs sign catcher Lucroy to plug
gap behind plate
CHICAGO — Manager Joe Maddon says the Chicago Cubs have signed catcher Jonathan Lucroy.
The 33-year-old Lucroy was designated for assignment by the Angels last Friday, then cleared waivers and was unconditionally released by Los Angeles on Wednesday. The 10-year-veteran and two-time All-Star is expected to join the NL Central-leading Cubs in Cincinnati on Thursday.
Lucroy will pair with Victor Caratini behind the plate for Chicago to help plug a gap created when All-Star Willson Contreras suffered a right hamstring strain on Saturday. Contreras is expected to miss four weeks.
“Victor has done well and this doesn’t put Victor on the shelf,” Maddon said after Cubs beat Oakland on Wednesday. “They’ll both play. I’m just trying to figure out the best way to do that.”
Lucroy batted .242 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 74 games with the Angels this season. Caratini, who was 2 for 4 with a solo shot against the Athletics on Wednesday, is batting .265 with six homers and 22 RBIs in 53 games.
Lucroy returned to the Angels last week after suffering a concussion and broken nose in home plate collision with Houston’s Jake Marisnick on July 7. He missed 18 games.
“I know he had that pretty severe injury this year,” Maddon said. “I want to talk to him and see how he’s doing.”
In 1,175 career games with five teams, Lucroy has a .275 batting average with 107 homers and 539 RBIs.
In a corresponding move, Chicago optioned catcher-infielder Taylor Davis to Triple-A Iowa.
