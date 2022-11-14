Hoping to be man of hour, Pulisic has few minutes before Cup

FILE - U.S. forward Christian Pulisic, right, hands the ball to Haji Wright (19) prior to a penalty kick during the second half of the team' international friendly soccer match against Morocco on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. Tim Ream, Haji Wright, Joe Scally and Sean Johnson made the United States’ World Cup roster. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, FIle)

 Associated Press

Hoping to be the U.S. man of the hour, Christian Pulisic heads to the World Cup a man of few minutes.

He is the first American to play in and win a Champions League final and he was already a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation player of the year before turning 24 in September, but Pulisic will go to Qatar coming off an unsatisfying and unsettled club season. He’s started just five of Chelsea’s 22 games going into this weekend’s pre-tournament finale, playing a full match just once.

