Latest News
- Man arrested in connection with March 28 Apollo burglary
- OPS launching app for faster response to emergencies
- Video gamers: Don't blame violence on games
- Keeping it green
- Do new transfer rules make it too easy for athletes?
- Supporters cheer as Bevin holds ceremonial signing of anti-abortion bills
- Alvarado says values will help Bevin ticket win in November
- Library approaching end to ransomware saga
Most Popular
Articles
- One dead, five injured in head-on collision
- Local residents open up about the pain of discrimination
- Group plans to ask for earlier curfew for juveniles
- Police Reports: Aug. 5, 2019
- Owensboro Innovation Middle opens
- 'A leap of faith': Johnson puts gloss back on cars
- Budding Business: Hemp attracting new, generational growers
- Daviess Circuit Court: Aug. 3, 2019
- Police Reports: Aug. 7, 2019
- Owensboro Innovation Middle opens/4,750 attend first day of classes in city
- Divorces: Aug, 4, 2019
Images
Videos
